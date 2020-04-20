River Drive in Davenport to re-open Tuesday night as river level falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

River Drive in Davenport will fully reopen by Tuesday evening, according to a release from the city.

As the river continues to fall and the chance of a higher crest appears diminished, the city said it is switching to “recovery mode.”

That involves the removal of the temporary flood defense system on River Drive between Iowa and Pershing on Tuesday.

Crews will also start removing the flood defense system around Modern Woodmen Park beginning next week.

As of Monday afternoon the Mississippi River at Rock Island measured 16.0 feet, which qualifies for “moderate” flood stage but was 2 feet below the “major” flood threshold.

Updates on Credit Island Park, the Riverfront Recreational Trail and other properties will come later in the week or early next week, the city said.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.