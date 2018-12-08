The Illinois Department of Transportation will temporarily close the River Drive on-ramp to westbound (Iowa-bound) Interstate 74 for pavement resurfacing and bridge joint repair beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
The on-ramp is anticipated to re-open on Tuesday.
No official detour will be in place during the closure; however, IDOT encourages motorists to use the westbound I-74 on-ramp at Seventh Avenue. From River Drive, take southbound 23rd Street and westbound Seventh Avenue to the westbound I-74 on-ramp.
From southbound 19th Street, take eastbound Sixth Avenue, southbound 23rd Street and westbound Seventh Avenue to the westbound O-74 on-ramp.
The work is part of the I-74 Mississippi River ridge reconstruction project. Construction on the entire project is anticipated to be completed in 2021.