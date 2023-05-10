As floodwaters recede and roads reopen, possible evidence of the toll flooding takes on infrastructure was on display in Davenport.

The retreating Mississippi River revealed a "major storm sewer sinkhole" Wednesday at Brady Street and River Drive. Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said a full assessment is yet to be done but that "the failure we can see is to the storm sewer," and floodwaters cascading into the gaping hole in the road are likely entering the storm sewer system. A cause is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Bettendorf and Davenport reopened River Drive east from Bridge Avenue after inspections revealed no major damage.

The location of the sinkhole, however, will force downtown River Drive — already inaccessible because of flooding — to remain closed until the sinkhole can be repaired, Gleason said.

And that'll have to wait until floodwaters further recede.

City staff saw the sinkhole earlier this week, Gleason wrote in an email, but "just today was able to have a good enough view to take action."

"Staff has already contacted the DOT (Department of Transportation) and our emergency repair contractor," she wrote. "However, we still do not have full access, because much of the area in need of repair remains flooded."

The city won't begin removing the temporary floodwall along River Drive until Monday because of pending storms this weekend, and the sinkhole forcing River Drive's closure, she wrote.

Because the storm sewer is city infrastructure, the city will be responsible for the cost to repair it, Gleason said.

City officials are not aware of any other sinkholes.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island is forecasted to drop below major flood stage — 18 feet — some time late Wednesday or early Thursday, said Matt Wilson, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service.

As of noon Wednesday, the gauge measured the river level at 18.1 feet.

Why cities inspect roads after flooding

Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said public works crews cleaned and inspected roadways and electrical systems on traffic lights for damage on River Drive. They found none.

"When you have that much water sitting on the road, it could go down into cracks in the street, blow up pavement, and send the silt from the river funnels into the catch basins all along River Drive," Schmidt said.

Catch basins are openings, often covered by grates, in the gutters where water enters the storm sewer system. Sometimes, they can be covered or blocked by debris carried by the floodwaters.

Schmidt said the potential for damage wasn't as significant as 2019 because of that flood lasted much longer. But there still was work to be done.

"We have to scrape off all the mud and silt, flush the street, let it dry, get the crews in to inspect the storm sewers to make sure they're flowing freely," Schmidt said.

Freight House busy getting back to normal

The Freight House was bustling Wednesday afternoon as business owners and volunteers readied the riverfront building for a post-flood opening.

As floodwaters rose, vendors raised their valuables off the floor and hauled away products to keep them protected, said Missy Carter, executive director of the Freight House Farmers Market,

Fortunately, Carter said, the parking lot filled with water, but the river did not breach the inside of the building.

"We're pretty much trying to undo what we did for the flood prep," she said.

The Farmers Market will still be at the temporary location in the parking lot near the Scott County Administrative building this weekend, Carter said, as cleanup is underway.

"We don't have a set return date yet," she said.

Some standing water covered the edges of the parking lot, where the city plans to clean and sweep away flood debris.

Workers and volunteers on Wednesday bustled about the Freight House building, hauling out concrete blocks, re-setting booths, and putting products back on the shelves.

Employees of O So Good Winery and Distillery, based out of Dyresville, unboxed bottles of wine to return to their neatly labeled places on wooden shelves. The same was happening with jars of herbs and teas at the booth of Paper Moon Mercantile.