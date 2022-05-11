 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Drive to remain closed Thursday as heatwave slows old I-74 Bridge demolition

River Drive in Moline between 19th Street and the Interstate 74 on-ramp will be closed Thursday as the heatwave has slowed demolition of the old I-74 bridge structure.

Crews from Kramer North American are removing steel beams and piers adjacent to the road during the closure.

Workdays were cut short this week due to the heatwave, officials said.

The I-74 ramps on River Drive will be open.

Drivers on eastbound River Drive can access Iowa-bound I-74 by turning right on 19th Street and left on 6th Avenue to get to the on-ramp.

Downtown traffic may use 4th Avenue, 6th Avenue or 7th Avenue to get around the River Drive closure.

