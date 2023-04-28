What has come up will come down.

The National Weather Service said Friday that the Mississippi River at Rock Island and Davenport is expected to crest at 21.6 feet during the late afternoon or early evening of Monday, May 1.

The flood will begin to recede Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Barring any unforeseen precipitation, we are looking at levels decreasing consistently, beginning May 2 or May 3," NWS Senior Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson said Friday.

Less than an inch of precipitation is expected across the entire area of the Upper Mississippi River, Wilson said.

"It's been dry up north for the last seven days and is expected to remain dry for at least the next seven days," he said. "I don't see us getting anything significant in terms of precipitation to change that. That gives us time to get the crest through Dubuque, through the Quad-Cities.

"Knock on wood."

Wilson did warn that Sunday's wind gusts of up to 45 mph could create significant waves on the Mississippi and those waves could cause shoreline erosion.

"It is something I want to mention for those who monitor levees and shorelines during the flood," he said.

Locations near the Quad-Cities are expected to see crests earlier Monday. Camanche is to be at 23.1 feet, while LeClare is expected to crest at 16.1 feet early Monday.

The river at Muscatine, however, is expected to crest at 22.8 feet on Tuesday, May 2.

A place to see the flood

Phil Pridemore wanted his 13-year-old daughter to get a glimpse of what downtown Davenport looked like during the 2023 flood.

So before he dropped Kayana off at school, father and daughter stopped at the small strip of retail stores on Myrtle Street, just across the road from Niraj Maharian's Sara Mini Mart, Subway restaurant and Shell gas station.

Niyo Beauty Suppy & Hair Braiding is the only business in the space, but the building has a raised concrete outdoor dining area, which faces West River Drive and offers a view of the flood.

"This is a perfect place to check out the river flood right now," Phil Pridemore said. "You can see all the way down to Centennial Bridge. I just wanted her to get a good look at what the river can do."

Kayana was impressed. She said she remembered the flood of 2019 well.

Pridemore marveled at Maharian's use of nearly a dozen dumpsters, plastic sheeting and sandbags that are keeping floodwaters out of the parking lot and away from the gas pumps.

"I wonder if the downtown business owners aren't starting to ask about a wall between their businesses and the river," he said. "That has got to be an issue right now.

"This happened in 2019 and it was bad. I worked at one of the restaurants on 2nd Street, and I was there the time the HESCOs broke and all that water came in. That was a bad day."

Kayana saw enough of the flood and needed to get to school.

"You know, they say a flood wall would ruin the view," Pridemore said. "But any view has to be better than this one."