Ducks paddle through the current from Mississippi River floodwaters at Ripley Street and River Drive, Davenport.
The floodwaters of the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, continued to slowly recede Thursday, but meteorologists say it could rise again as the next round of snowmelt from the recent winter storm in Minnesota and western Wisconsin makes its way into the river system.
Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, have not calculated the rain and snowmelt from that powerful winter storm into the current Mississippi River forecasts.
As of Thursday night, Philip said, the Minneapolis and St. Paul region along with portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin were still getting snow, rain and sleet from the storm that blew its way across the Midwest dumping precipitation across already saturated ground.
“We currently have the Mississippi River at Rock Island falling to about 19.2 feet or so by Monday evening,” Philip said. “On Tuesday, it should start to slowly rise up again.” That rise is the rain that fell over the region, he added.
“There will be another snowmelt,” he added. “It could be another couple of days before the River Forecast Center has it calculated into the river forecast. Exactly how high the river will go we don’t know just yet.”
Philip said the snow that has fallen in Minnesota and Wisconsin is big heavy snow one expects this time of year. When that snow melts, he said, “It could equate into 1- to 3-inches of rainfall when it does melt.”
Or, it could be more, he added.
According to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, some areas of the Minneapolis area have received upwards of 8.2 inches of snow as of about 1 p.m. Thursday, where as some areas around St. Paul had received upwards of 8.3 inches.
Further to the east and closer to the Mississippi River, Woodbury, Minnesota, received 9 inches of snow by 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
In western Wisconsin where many streams and smaller river flow into the Mississippi River snow fall totals ranged from 3.8 inches at French Island by 7:30 a.m. Thursday, to 11 inches at Roberts by 12:30 p.m. Thursday, while Montana, Wisconsin, received 10.3 inches.
That is to say, the areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin that feed into the Mississippi River received a considerable amount of wet snow that continued to fall Thursday night.
“It’ll be tricky to say when that will go into the forecast,” Philip said. The systems may be in the models in the next day or so, he added.
But more rain locally is on the way.
Friday’s forecast call for partly sunny skies and breezy with a high of 48, while Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 54.
However, Sunday will bring a chance of rain and snow with a high of 41.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 55, while Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 67 under partly sunny skies. Another chance of rain moves in by mid-week, Philip said.