River Family Aquatic Center to host 'dog days of summer' Sunday

Moline Parks and Recreation will be celebrating "the dogs days of summer" by hosting a doggie dunk at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center Sunday, Aug. 14. It will cost $10 for one dog and one owner. Regular admission fees will apply for additional dogs and people.
Owners must have proof of updated vaccinations, electronic or paper, required for entry. Puppies who are too young to receive rabies vaccination and dogs in heat will not be allowed.
Swim times will differ depending on the weight of the dog. Dogs under 40 pounds can swim from noon to 12:45 p.m., dogs 40-80 pounds swim from 1-1:45 p.m. or 2:00-2:45 p.m., and dogs 80 pounds or over swim from 3:00-3:45 p.m.
Owners can only enter the water up to knee level and no swimming will be allowed for safety. Dog waste bags will be available at the pool.
Photos: 2nd Annual Fur & Friends event
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-001a.JPG
Robyn Brossman, of Geneseo, walks Maggie towards the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event .
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-002a.JPG
Jake, owned by Tricia James, of Milan, runs in the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-003a.JPG
Duke, owned by Kyle Young, stationed on the Rock Island Arsenal, wades in the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-004a.JPG
A dog swims in the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-005a.JPG
Maggie, owned by Robyn Brossman, of Geneseo, relaxes in the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-006a.JPG
Dozer, owned by Linda Nelson, of East Moline, shakes off the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-007a.JPG
Blitz, owned by Todd and Dana Allison, of Rock Island, swims with a ball during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-008a.JPG
Blitz, owned by Todd and Dana Allison, of Rock Island, takes a break with the ball on the side of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-009a.JPG
Bleier, owned by Todd and Dana Allison, of Rock Island, swims with a ball.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-010a.JPG
Blitz, owned by Todd and Dana Allison, of Rock Island, jumps into the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-011a.JPG
Kyle Young, stationed on the Rock Island Arsenal, plays fetch with his dog Bandit.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-012a.JPG
Linkin, owned by Jacob Thompson and Kelsey Sondgeroth, of Davenport, runs towards the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-013a.JPG
Kelsey Sondgeroth, of Davenport, puts a lifejacket on Linkin during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday in Moline. The event included a dog market and a doggie paddle.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-014a.JPG
Linkin, owned by Jacob Thompson and Kelsey Sondgeroth, of Davenport, tests out the water.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-015a.JPG
Linkin, owned by Jacob Thompson and Kelsey Sondgeroth, of Davenport, runs through the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-016a.JPG
Linda Nelson, of East Moline, carefully puts Dozer into the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-017a.JPG
Ted, owned by Linda Nelson, of East Moline, races into the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-018a.JPG
Chi Zuru, of Moline, and her dog Moxie walk towards the edge of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-019a.JPG
Kaiser, owned by Kennedy Bromley, of Moline, sports a pair of goggles as he swims with a toy during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-020a.JPG
Kaiser, owned by Kennedy Bromley, of Moline, sports a pair of goggles as he takes a break from swimming.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-021a.JPG
Lexi Leedle, of Bettendorf, stands in the water with her American bulldog Kiko.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-022a.JPG
Simmeon Gastineau, of Davenport, holds his dog India during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-023a.JPG
Mila swims to her owner, Lola Guzman, of Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-024a.JPG
Mila swims to her owner Lola Guzman, of Moline, during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-025a.JPG
A husky takes a break from swimming on the edge of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-026a.JPG
Mila is picked up by her owner Lola Guzman, of Moline, during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-027a.JPG
A dog carries a stick through the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-028a.JPG
Dogs and their owners hang out on the edge of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-029a.JPG
Lynx, a Dalmatian owned by Jamie Oldacre, of East Moline, chases after a ball during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Moline's Riverside Aquatic Center in August 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-030a.JPG
Payton, 8, and Jordan Mathew, 6, of Rock Island, attempt to lure their pup, Lilly, into the water.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-031a.JPG
Lynx, a Dalmatian owned by Jamie Oldacre, of East Moline, chases after a ball.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-032a.JPG
Bertha, owned by Linda Brown, of Davenport, walks through the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-033a.JPG
Bertha, owned by Linda Brown, of Davenport, swims through the shallow end during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-034a.JPG
Jeter, a Great Dane owned by Doug Sander, of Moline, prances out of the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-035a.JPG
Teddy Contreras plays with his dog Libby during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-036a.JPG
Mila, owned by Lola Guzman, of Moline, struts near the pool Sunday at Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-037a.JPG
Dogs and their owners hang out in the shallow end of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-038a.JPG
Kara Gillis, of Davenport, holds her dog, Dźeuo.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-039a.JPG
A paw print and a human foot print are visible along the pool’s edge during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-040a.JPG
Neel Mallik, 13, of Bettendorf, walks Blanco towards the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-041a.JPG
Dogs make their way out of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-042a.JPG
Mila swims to her owner Lola Guzman, of Moline, during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-043a.JPG
Jeter, a Great Dane owned by Doug Sander, of Moline, prances out of the water during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-044a.JPG
A Bernese Mountain dog makes their way out of the pool during the 2nd annual Fur & Friends event at Riverside Aquatic Center Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Moline. The event included a Dog Market and a doggie paddle at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
081919-mda-nws-furfriends-045a.JPG
Paw prints are visible along the pool’s edge at Riverside Family Aquatic Center, Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.