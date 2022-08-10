 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Family Aquatic Center to host 'dog days of summer' Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

Moline Parks and Recreation will be celebrating "the dogs days of summer" by hosting a doggie dunk at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center Sunday, Aug. 14. It will cost $10 for one dog and one owner. Regular admission fees will apply for additional dogs and people. 

Owners must have proof of updated vaccinations, electronic or paper, required for entry. Puppies who are too young to receive rabies vaccination and dogs in heat will not be allowed. 

Swim times will differ depending on the weight of the dog. Dogs under 40 pounds can swim from noon to 12:45 p.m., dogs 40-80 pounds swim from 1-1:45 p.m. or 2:00-2:45 p.m., and dogs 80 pounds or over swim from 3:00-3:45 p.m. 

Owners can only enter the water up to knee level and no swimming will be allowed for safety. Dog waste bags will be available at the pool. 

