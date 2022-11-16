River Valley District Library upcoming events

The River Valley District Library will host two events on Saturday.

During the first event perspective writers can unleash the inner artist at the generative writing workshop, "Writing Workshop: Transport Yourself Into A Painting," to be held at the library from 10 a.m. to noon.

Salvatore Marici, author of four poetry books, will transport participants into a painting to discover how a visual scene stirs people via memory, dream or in the voice of a person or object. Learn how to show readers through imagery in a creative language. This event is in coordination with the Midwest Writing Center. Register online or by calling the library.

The Blue Suede Book Club also will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Blue Suede Cocktails and Coffees. This event will include a stimulating coffee and literary conversation. This month will feature, "Little Fires Everywhere," by Celeste Ng. Copies are limited, so register in advance.

In December, the library will host a Christmas Walk 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the library. The walk will be held during Port Byron's Christmas Walk and will feature shopping at a vendor fair and bake sale as well as a meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Frost and wonderful music.

For more information or to register for any of the events, visit www.rivervalleylibrary.org or call 309-523-3440.