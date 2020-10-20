Riverdale bike dispute goes to court

The issue has been battled about ever since, with cyclists saying that the only other ways to get between the two trails are unsafe because they involve crossing State Street/U.S. 67 and traveling within feet of the highway where the speed limit is 40 mph and large trucks are common.

In June, Riverdale decided it had had enough and put up a locked gate between the two sides of the fence along the Mississippi River Trail.

John Harrington, former president of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and spokesman for the lawsuit, said in an interview that closing the connection between the two trails "forces people to cross U.S. 67," and although the crossing at Bellingham Road has a stoplight, that doesn't mean it is safe.

He said he personally knew of instances in which people were "almost killed" by drivers not paying attention. "I have real, live examples of friends who have almost been hit."

Also, with COVID-19 and a big increase in families biking together, crossing the highway with children is just not a good idea. "I don't care how 'approved' it is," he said.