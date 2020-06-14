Riverdale: Bike path connector closure causes divide

People have left garbage in the area, have stretched out for a picnic in someone’s yard, and even have removed things from residents’ gardens.

In the meantime, Bawden, elected mayor in 2018, had a discussion about the issue with representatives from the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and the Bi-State Regional Commission. But he said no feedback was provided.

“We’ve never designated it as a trail,” Bawden said. “You can ride on the street. That’s fine. You just need to get to the street the same way everyone who lives there does: Off State Street.”

Closing the connection does not close the bike trail, he said.

“State Street/Bellingham Road is a DOT-approved crossing,” he said. “I understand it’s common sense to go under State Street than it is to go over State Street.”

“We’re not done yet,” Bawden said. “We’re going to try to address safety concerns trail users are expressing.”

Until about three weeks ago, Bawden had not heard concerns about the Bellingham crossing.

“If you’re on the MRT and you want to connect to the Duck Creek trail, there are two ways that do not require you to ride across Kensington,” he said.