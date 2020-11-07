 Skip to main content
Riverdale Fire Department rescues kitten from storm drain
Riverdale Fire Department rescues kitten from storm drain

The Riverdale Fire Department rescued a kitten from a storm drain at Scott Community College, the department said in a social media post Saturday.

"We rarely get calls about rescuing cats in trees, but a kitten stuck in storm drains was definitely a first for us," the Facebook post says.

The kitten was evaluated by a paramedic and determined to be healthy. It was turned over to Scott County Animal Control.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=720398175234395&id=219206642020220
