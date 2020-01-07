Riverdale housing plat receives OK, could double city's population

Final plans for the first phase of a 116-home subdivision in Riverdale was approved by the Riverdale City Council Tuesday night. The subdivision could double the city's population of 405 residents as well as its tax receipts.
Called the Woods Estates of Riverdale, it includes a small amount of commercial space as well as the first new residential development in the city within recent memory.
The residential part is being built on a former farm at the top of a bluff overlooking U.S. 67/State Street directly north of an entrance to Arconic. About 6½ acres at the bottom of the hill to the east will be developed for commercial use.
More than two years have passed since the city council approved a controversial tax-increment financing, or TIF, district to help the developer, Seth Woods, of Woods Construction and Development, Davenport, pay for the project up to a maximum of $1.5 million.
Woods said in an interview that he would have expected to have 20 homes built by now, but a combination of factors slowed progress.
A big one is that when Woods bought the 97 acres that had been farmed by the Welch family, he expected that the road out of the subdivision would be via a street at the back of the property, connecting up with Riverdale's existing Manor Drive.
Instead, the city required a new road be built up the bluff from State Street.
The bluff was about four stories high with a nearly vertical drop. To build a road with a 9% grade as required by Riverdale, much earth-moving needed to be done.
"We moved 250,000 cubic yards of dirt," Woods said. "A normal dump truck holds 10 cubic yards, so that was 25,000 dump truck loads."
Because the road connects to a state highway, the Iowa Department of Transportation dictated where the road went, and that required the removal of five acres of timber, Woods said.
This angered nearby neighbors who liked the woods, but Woods said he had no say in the matter.
He added that he will plant more than 1,000, higher-quality trees in the subdivision as development continues.
Storm water and sanitary sewer lines also had to be run up the bluff, and after workers ran into areas of bedrock, they spent nearly a month jack-hammering to clear a way, Woods said.
Record rains during spring of 2019 also delayed the project because when a hillside is muddy, equipment slides and work has to stop, Woods explained.
And because the area had been a farm, there were no natural gas or water lines to the site, something Woods had to bring in.
Ready to go now
The new road, called Madison Drive, is now finished, and foundations for four of the 13 homes that are part of the first plat approved Tuesday are already in place. One of the foundations even has a nearly completed home on top of it.
Though it is unusual to have so much work completed before a final plat is approved, "we were in continuous communication and, although he was technically doing it (the work) at his own financial risk, it was OK," Mayor Mike Bawden said.
Bawden was not yet mayor when the TIF for the project was approved, but he said he supports it.
Under the TIF, once people being buying homes and paying taxes, the amount of taxes collected as if the land had stayed farm ground will be distributed as normal to the city, county and school district, Bawden said.
The amount of taxes collected over and above the pre-development amount will go into a different account.
Of that, half will go to the city, county and school district per their normal percentages, and half will go into a TIF fund, Bawden explained.
From the TIF fund, the developer can apply for reimbursement of approved infrastructure structure expenses including streets and sewer lines up to a maximum of $1.5 million. These improvements will then be conveyed back to the city. In addition, the city can apply for reimbursement of its expenses up to $150,000. Other money in the fund will be used to help low- and moderate-income residents repair or maintain their properties, Bawden said.
Many Riverdale residents, as well as the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the Pleasant Valley School District, opposed the TIF, which was approved by a 3-2 vote.
Woods estimates he has nearly $5 million invested in the project so far, including $2.3 million for land purchase, $1.8 million for roads, sanitary sewer and storm sewer and $900,000 for earth work and retention ponds.
As for the project itself, some people simply don't like to see open fields and trees giving way to development, councilman Anthony Heddlesten said.
But the land was pegged for development in the city's 2012 comprehensive plan, and a field in the middle of a city is likely to be developed at some point, he said.
Concern from Bettendorf residents
Among those asking questions about the final plat at Riverdale's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in December were Bettendorf residents living in the eastern end of the Deerbrook subdivision whose property either abuts or looks onto the back Woods Estates, according to the minutes posted online.
Comments ranged from surprise to concern about wildlife, erosion problems and the increased possibilities for home invasions and property crimes.
Woods pointed out that there is green space between the entire Woods Estates and Deerbrook.