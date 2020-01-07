Riverdale housing plat receives OK, could double city's population

And because the area had been a farm, there were no natural gas or water lines to the site, something Woods had to bring in.

Ready to go now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new road, called Madison Drive, is now finished, and foundations for four of the 13 homes that are part of the first plat approved Tuesday are already in place. One of the foundations even has a nearly completed home on top of it.

Though it is unusual to have so much work completed before a final plat is approved, "we were in continuous communication and, although he was technically doing it (the work) at his own financial risk, it was OK," Mayor Mike Bawden said.

Bawden was not yet mayor when the TIF for the project was approved, but he said he supports it.

Under the TIF, once people being buying homes and paying taxes, the amount of taxes collected as if the land had stayed farm ground will be distributed as normal to the city, county and school district, Bawden said.

The amount of taxes collected over and above the pre-development amount will go into a different account.

Of that, half will go to the city, county and school district per their normal percentages, and half will go into a TIF fund, Bawden explained.