Riverfront Pops concert will go on but with reduced capacity, social distancing and other safety measures

The Quad-City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 12, in Davenport's LeClaire Park, with several other changes including limited crowd size and ticket sales in groups of two, six and 10.
The changes are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are in line with recommendations from the Scott County Health Department, the Quad-City Orchestra Association announced in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. Even the precautionary changes are subject to revision based on conditions as the date approaches, the news release said.
The concert featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac had been scheduled for Aug. 15 on Arsenal Island.
Also guiding the orchestra board of trustees was an online survey sent out in June asking people about alternative dates, various safety measures and the possibility of a live-stream broadcast. The results were overwhelming, and showed people want a live concert, Brian Baxter, the orchestra's executive director, said.
Here are some of the particulars on how this year's concert will be different.
Group ticketing: People will purchase a reserved plot of space in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. These plots are sized for groups of 10, 6, or 2 people, and are available in three price zones.
Tickets will go on sale in early August. They range from $42 to $282, depending on park location and area size. A limited number of distanced bandshell seats will be available in pairs and sold for $35 per seat.
Attendees will not be admitted to the park until everyone in their group has arrived. There is no re-entry if guests choose to leave the park.
Social distancing: Use of the plot map will significantly limit the total audience size, which has been averaging around 7,000 the past couple of years.
Groups should arrive together and not mingle with other groups attending. The ground will be marked to keep groups socially distanced for entry. Guests will exit as a group, and departure will be controlled to disperse group movement across the park and maintain social distancing.
Face masks or coverings: Coverings will be required for entry, exit, and to move about the common areas. Coverings are strongly recommended but not required when attendees are in their seating plots. Disposable masks will be available for those who arrive without one.
Reduced contact: Tickets must be purchased in advance; they will not be sold on-site.
Program booklets will be available only in a digital format, so attendees can print their own copies in advance if they wish. Guests may also request a print out of the program be mailed to them for a $4 fee up to 14 days before the event.
Food & beverage: Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. There will be no on-site vendors.
Hand washing: Additional porta-potty locations including handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available.
Don't be sick: Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or who has been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath within 14 days of the event is expected to stay home.
Musician, staff and volunteer safety: The orchestra will be smaller with distanced seating, and face masks will be required in certain areas for production staff and volunteers. The Youth Orchestra opener has been canceled this year.
More about tickets: Tickets may be purchased online at QCSO.org, by phone at 563-322-7276, and in person at the box office located at 327 Brady St., Davenport.
The box office is open for walk-in service only from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Current QCBT Riverfront Pops ticket holders will be contacted by the box office directly to exchange their tickets for a seating plot or permanent bandshell seat pair.
A map of the park with additional details will be released later this month.
Executive director Baxter said in the news release that "in this extremely challenging environment, we hope that this year’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops will serve as an opportunity for our community to demonstrate how we can safely enjoy live music in the era of COVID-19.”
Fleetwood Mac music will include hits such as “Big Love,” “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way” and “Rhiannon.”
As always, the event will close with the traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever" set to a fireworks display.
