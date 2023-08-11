This year Quad-City Symphony Orchestra fans can celebrate the annual Quad-City Bank and Trust Riverfront Pops concert with a T-shirt.

The T-shirt will feature a unique, "The Music of Journey," design in honor of this year's theme.

The shirts are $25 and will come in four colors in sizes XS through 3XL.

Pre-orders are open through Wednesday, Aug. 16. To order, visit https://www.gnarcityclothing.com/products/qcso-riverfront-pops.

This year's concert will celebrate Journey's 50th anniversary. Concert-goers can sing along to iconic hits like, "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," and "Wheel In The Sky." The night will reach a crescendo with a dazzling fireworks display, set to the timeless classics Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" and Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever."

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at LeClaire Park in Davenport.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $5 for children 3-13 years. Prices will increase by $8 on Friday, Aug. 25. To purchase tickets, go to https://qcso.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S5d00000WOw0yEAD.