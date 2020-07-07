Riverfront Pops will be in September, with limited seating, masks

Group Ticketing: Ticket buyers will purchase a reserved plot of space in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. These plots are sized for groups of 10, 6, or 2 people, and are available in three price zones.

Ticket buyers will purchase a reserved plot of space in LeClaire Park as they would a seat at a concert venue. These plots are sized for groups of 10, 6, or 2 people, and are available in three price zones. Attendees will not be admitted to the park until everyone in their group has arrived. There is no re-entry if guests choose to leave the park. A limited number of distanced seat pairs will be available in the permanent seats near the band shell.

Social Distancing: Use of the plot map will significantly limit the total audience size. Groups should arrive together and not mingle with other groups attending. The ground will be marked to keep groups socially distanced for entry.

Use of the plot map will significantly limit the total audience size. Groups should arrive together and not mingle with other groups attending. The ground will be marked to keep groups socially distanced for entry. Guests will exit as a group, and departure will be controlled to disperse group movement across the park and maintain social distancing.

Facial Masks or Coverings: Facial masks or coverings will be required for entry, exit, and to move about the common areas. Facial masks or coverings are strongly recommended but not required when attendees are in their seating plots. Disposable masks will be available for those who arrive without one.

Facial masks or coverings will be required for entry, exit, and to move about the common areas. Facial masks or coverings are strongly recommended but not required when attendees are in their seating plots. Disposable masks will be available for those who arrive without one. Reduced Contact: Physical tickets will not be sold on site, and must be purchased in advance. Program booklets will only be available in a digital format, but will be available online if attendees wish to print their own copies. Guests may also request a print out of the program be mailed to them for a $4 fee up to 14 days before the event.

Physical tickets will not be sold on site, and must be purchased in advance. Program booklets will only be available in a digital format, but will be available online if attendees wish to print their own copies. Guests may also request a print out of the program be mailed to them for a $4 fee up to 14 days before the event. Food & Beverage: Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. There will be no on-site vendors. Those who choose to enjoy alcoholic beverages must drink responsibly.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. There will be no on-site vendors. Those who choose to enjoy alcoholic beverages must drink responsibly. Increased Availability of Handwashing Stations & Hand Sanitizer: Additional porta-potty locations including handwashing stations and hand sanitizer available. A map of the park with additional details will be released later in July, 2020.

Additional porta-potty locations including handwashing stations and hand sanitizer available. A map of the park with additional details will be released later in July, 2020. Attendees should be asymptomatic: Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or who has been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath within 14 days of the event is expected to stay home.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or who has been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath within 14 days of the event is expected to stay home. Musician, Staff and Volunteer Safety: The orchestra will be smaller with distanced seating, and facial masks will be required in certain areas for production staff and volunteers. The Youth Orchestra opener has also been canceled this year.

Given the recent surge in cases, the SCHD and QCSO are working closely to carefully monitor the local situation. These plans will be subject to revision based on conditions as the date approaches.

Tickets will go on sale early August, and will be available online at QCSO.org, by phone at 563-322-7276, and in person at the box office at 327 Brady St., Davenport.

The box office is open for walk-in service only on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Ticket plot prices are determined by park location and area size, and range from $42 to $282. Bandshell seats will be available in pairs and sold for $35 per seat.

Current 2020 QCBT Riverfront Pops ticket holders will be contacted by the box office directly to exchange their tickets for a seating plot or permanent bandshell seat pair.

In light of these uncertain times, the QCSO has adjusted their ticket policies for the upcoming season to address postponements and cancellations and to accommodate ticket holders who feel they are not able to safely attend concerts.