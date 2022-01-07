Rivermont Collegiate adopts test-to-stay policy to combat COVID-19 spread

Rivermont Collegiate Headmaster Max Roach heard important news as he sat in the shafts of Friday afternoon's still-bright sunlight streaming through the large windows of what was once the billiards room of the Bettendorf mansion.
Just one of the students at the school tested positive for COVID-19. All told, it was the sixth member of Rivermont's faculty, staff and student body to test positive for the virus since Roach implemented community-wide testing on Tuesday.
Rivermont is the educational home of roughly 200 students and 60 faculty and staff — and as omicron spreads throughout the Quad-Cities, Rivermont is the only area school with a test-to-stay policy. Roach said community-wide testing is a practice that's not workable at larger schools.
"I think testing-to-stay was a good decision for this school," Roach said. "It's not good news to hear about someone here testing positive, but these tests allow us to do the best we can to protect students and the staff from further spread.
"Some of those who tested positive board at the school. We have quarantined them in their rooms, or the student can go home. We can follow the recommendations for quarantine. I can't lose teachers, and testing shows parents we are doing our best to keep students safe."
According to Roach, Rivermont was proactive and has had an all-mask, all-the-time policy for students, faculty and staff since the start of the pandemic. The school made a large purchase of BinaxNow test kits in August and made the decision to test all students and staff when school started back up after the holidays.
Roach said roughly 85% of students and 85% of staff are fully vaccinated. He said the school decided against a mandatory vaccination policy.
"It is not unreasonable to ask people to wear masks and it's not unreasonable to require testing — these are the inside-the-nose tests, not the deep tests," Roach said. "I do not feel the same way about the vaccines. I'm vaccinated. My children are vaccinated. But I don't want to try and force what is a very personal decision."
Roach said he thinks the decision to mask has helped keep Rivermont's community safe.
"Is (masking) perfect? Of course not," Roach said. "But it helps. And it's something we can do to protect each other."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The week-ending COVID-19 news from around the Q-C remained grim.
In Rock Island County, public health officials confirmed the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 50s who died at a hospital. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is 426.
Fueled by the omicron variant, case counts are soaring on both sides of the Q-C. The Iowa Department of Public Health will not update county-wide COVID-19 statistics until next Wednesday, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Scott County added 1,635 new cases in the seven-day period ending Friday.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Wednesday. The two-day total is the highest since the start of the pandemic, beating the combined total from Monday and Tuesday by 73 cases.
The Rock Island County Health Department's update from Friday also noted 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
Those numbers spurred more pleas from public health officials.
"In the last two days, the number of cases jumped by 674, but we are more worried that 80 to 90 people each day this week have needed in-patient hospital resources," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. "The test positivity rate in Rock Island County is 28.07%, which is almost a point higher than just two days ago. Please make a plan to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible."
Scott County's positivity rate was 24.34% for the seven-day period ending Friday.
Who can vaccinate, and where
This week, the CDC updated much of its COVID-19 booster guidance:
- Everyone 12 and older who received the Pfizer series should get boosted after five months;
- Moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11 year-olds should receive an additional primary dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after their second shot;
- Everyone 18 and older who received the two-dose Moderna series should get boosted after five months;
- Everyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get boosted immediately. CDC recommends a Pfizer or Moderna booster, but Johnson & Johnson remains available.
- The Rock Island County Health Department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older: Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.
- Appointments for the Rock Island Health Department's Jan. 14’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be available Jan. 12 through a link on the health department’s Facebook page.