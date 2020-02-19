Rivermont hosts Technology Fair on Saturday

The public is invited to Rivermont Collegiate's 2020 Technology Fair on Saturday, Feb. 22, on the Bettendorf campus.

The fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Becherer Hall. Rivermont is located at 1821 Sunset Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers from area businesses, including WIU School of Engineering Technology, Arconic, John Deere and the Quad-City Engineering and Science Council, will judge 20 projects submitted by area K-12 students. Project categories include Video Presentations, Programming, 3D-Rendering, Music and Sound Design, Graphic Design, and Innovative Technology Use.

WIU and Hamilton Technical College will have information tables and children’s activities. QC Co-Lab will have an information table with samples of projects created at the lab as well as virtual reality and augmented reality interactive displays. Co-Lab members will be making dog tags for attendees using a CNC machine.

Other activities include 3D printing demonstrations, robotics activities, and tours of Rivermont’s new STEAM center. Food will be available for purchase from the Rivermont Collegiate Upper School Student Council. The event is free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.