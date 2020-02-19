Rivermont hosts Technology Fair on Saturday

The public is invited to Rivermont Collegiate's 2020 Technology Fair on Saturday, Feb. 22, on the Bettendorf campus.
The fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Becherer Hall. Rivermont is located at 1821 Sunset Drive.
Volunteers from area businesses, including WIU School of Engineering Technology, Arconic, John Deere and the Quad-City Engineering and Science Council, will judge 20 projects submitted by area K-12 students. Project categories include Video Presentations, Programming, 3D-Rendering, Music and Sound Design, Graphic Design, and Innovative Technology Use.
WIU and Hamilton Technical College will have information tables and children’s activities. QC Co-Lab will have an information table with samples of projects created at the lab as well as virtual reality and augmented reality interactive displays. Co-Lab members will be making dog tags for attendees using a CNC machine.
Other activities include 3D printing demonstrations, robotics activities, and tours of Rivermont’s new STEAM center. Food will be available for purchase from the Rivermont Collegiate Upper School Student Council. The event is free.