Riverside Aquatic Center opens in Moline

The Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 3300 5th Ave., Moline, will open for the summer at noon Saturday.
The pool offers zero depth entry, a lap pool and an SCS interactive water playground. Lifeguards are on duty to ensure a safe environment.
The regular pool parking lot will be closed. Patrons are asked to use temporary/overflow parking lots located directly east of the pool and south of the tennis courts. Parking lots may be accessed via 5th Avenue. The pool main entrance (west side) will also not be accessible and a temporary entrance has been placed on the east side of the pool. All guests will enter through the new east side entrance.
In addition to daily admissions Riverside Family Aquatic Center offers multiple sessions of swim lessons, private rentals, Plunge Passes and birthday party packages.
Open Swim Hours: Sunday-Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Evening Swim Hours: Wednesdays and Fridays, June 23-30 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather pool closure information will be available on Facebook or by calling 309-524-2428.
Quad-City Times