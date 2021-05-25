 Skip to main content
Riverside Aquatic Center parking lot closed, see temporary lots
Map

The Moline Riverside Family Aquatic Center parking lot, located along 5th Avenue, will be closed to the public during the 2021 pool season, starting May 29, until further notice because of construction.

Patrons are asked to use temporary/overflow parking lots located directly east of the pool and south of the tennis courts. Parking lots may be accessed via 5th Avenue (see map).

In addition, the main entrance (west side) will not be accessible and a temporary entrance has been placed on the east side of the pool. All guests will enter through the new east side entrance. Admission will not be available at the main entrance. 

Quad-City Times​

