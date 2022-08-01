Riverside Family Aquatic Center closed due to a diarrhea incident

For people looking to cool-off in the heat at Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline should head to a different pool in the Quad-Cities for the next two days.

In a Facebook post, the Moline Parks and Recreation Department said a diarrhea incident late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to be closed Monday, Aug. 1 for the safety of customers. The department apologizes for the inconvenience.

They will be using the time as needed to effectively treat the water to ensure the health and safety of swimmers when the pool reopens.

According to the Center for Disease Control, people can get sick with diarrhea if they swallow contaminated recreational water in pools, hot tubs, water playgrounds, or oceans, lakes and rivers. Diarrhea is the most common illness reported for outbreaks linked to recreational water.

The parks department also wants to remind people that due to the limited summer hours at the pool, they will not be open Tuesday, Aug. 3 and will reopen Wednesday at noon.