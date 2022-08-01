 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Riverside Family Aquatic Center closed due to a diarrhea incident

  • Updated
  • 0

For people looking to cool-off in the heat at Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline should head to a different pool in the Quad-Cities for the next two days. 

In a Facebook post, the Moline Parks and Recreation Department said a diarrhea incident late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to be closed Monday, Aug. 1 for the safety of customers. The department apologizes for the inconvenience. 

They will be using the time as needed to effectively treat the water to ensure the health and safety of swimmers when the pool reopens.  

According to the Center for Disease Control, people can get sick with diarrhea if they swallow contaminated recreational water in pools, hot tubs, water playgrounds, or oceans, lakes and rivers. Diarrhea is the most common illness reported for outbreaks linked to recreational water. 

People are also reading…

The parks department also wants to remind people that due to the limited summer hours at the pool, they will not be open Tuesday, Aug. 3 and will reopen Wednesday at noon.

Moline to terminate, negotiate new terms with South Moline Township Fire Protection district
Moline updates ward boundaries; Wards 1 and 7 show population change
Moline to move forward with Metronet as citywide broadband provider
Three years later, still no high-speed competition in Moline
Moline to install water bottle refill stations in effort to cut down on plastic bottle waste
Moline's Riverside Pool and tennis courts to receive $7 million renovation
Dogs take a dip in the pool
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US working families hit worst by rent rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News