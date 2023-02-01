Riverside Family Aquatic Center closed for 2023 season, undergoing $6 million renovations

Riverside Family Aquatic Center in Moline will be closed this summer as the city pool undergoes a multi-million dollar makeover.

Located at 3300 5th Ave., the aquatic center is getting $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements, including three water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter, and family restrooms.

The improvements are based on community feedback gathered from public input meetings, Parks Director Eric Griffith said Wednesday.

"These updates are more than 20 years in the making," he said. "This is something the community has been pushing for."

In fact, questions about Riverside were among the most frequent Griffith heard when he took over as parks directors three years ago. People told him how great the facility was in the past, he said, and how eager they were to get back to it.

"Building a facility like this will hopefully attract not only people from Moline but from all over the Quad-Cities," he said.

General Constructors will break ground this spring and work is expected to last throughout the summer. Its first full season is expected to begin in 2024.

The Parks Department will continue a partnership with Two Rivers YMCA that began at the beginning of the 2022 season. Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to the improved Riverside Family Aquatic Center as part of their membership.

Updates will be provided on the parks department social media pages and website throughout the process.