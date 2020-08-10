You are the owner of this article.
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art canceled due to COVID-19
Outdoor sculptures by Rachel Haynes, of Galesburg, were on display at the Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts in 2017 in Lindsay Park, Davenport. 

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

This year's Riverssance Festival of Fine Art slated for Sept. 19-20 in Davenport has been canceled.

According to a news release, the event will return Sept. 18-19, 2021.

Riverssance, formerly organized by Midcoast Fine Arts before it disbanded this spring, now is organized through Quad City Arts.

For more information, visit quadcityarts.com.

   

