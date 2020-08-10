Riverssance Festival of Fine Art canceled due to COVID-19

Return to homepage ×
This year's Riverssance Festival of Fine Art slated for Sept. 19-20 in Davenport has been canceled.
According to a news release, the event will return Sept. 18-19, 2021.
Riverssance, formerly organized by Midcoast Fine Arts before it disbanded this spring, now is organized through Quad City Arts.
For more information, visit quadcityarts.com.
Laura Anderson Shaw
