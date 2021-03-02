Riverssance to return to Lindsay Park

Defeated by weather one year and the pandemic the next, artists are getting a chance to return to a popular Quad-City venue for a fall arts festival.

Riverssance Festival of Fine Arts will return to Lindsay Park, above the Village of East Davenport, for a two-day festival on Sept. 18 and 19.

Previously operated by the now-defunct Midcoast Fine Arts, Riverssance is coming back with the help of Quad-City Arts. Now in its 33rd year, the festival has long enjoyed a regional reputation for its large variety of artists, its food and drink, music and location.

"We'll have even more artists this year than we have in the past," said Alex Salaverria, marketing and design director for Quad-City Arts. "We plan on having food trucks this year, too."

Organizers have had only one meeting so far, she said, but they plan on "mixing it up" on food and wine vendors, rather than relying exclusively on businesses in the East Village.

A call for volunteer help will go out as the event date gets closer. Meanwhile, more information can be found under "events" on Quad-City Arts' website, quadcityarts.com.