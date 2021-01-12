RME forges ahead with online programs, emergency grants; live concerts, in-person education not yet set

The RME received $74,700 through the Payroll Protection Program of the federal CARES Act; $79,000 from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs; and about $150,000 in emergency-specific funding from various sources including the Scott County Regional Authority and the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust, Danner said.

The "foundational strength" of the trust cannot be understated, he said.

The trust was founded in 2007 to support the Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum, River Music Experience, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Quad-City Arts and Quad-City Botanical Center. Founders were the John Deere Foundation, Bechtel Trusts and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.

As for the RME's mission of providing music and music education, Danner is upbeat about that, too.

Before the pandemic, all education programs were in-person. These were shut down, and remain so. But within a week, RME staff began making available on Facebook a daily kids show called Music Lab that allows for listener interaction. The program also is available on television via Mediacom.

"Our biggest question was, how do we keep doing what we're supposed to be doing?" Danner said.