RME forges ahead with online programs, emergency grants; live concerts, in-person education not yet set

Judging by concert cancellations or programs "on pause," one might think the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to the River Music Experience, the nonprofit music-educational venue in downtown Davenport.
The last indoor concert in its Redstone Building home was March 7. There is no firm date for when the next one will be, although it's looking like fall. No ticket sales, no income.
Up until March, all education programs, camps and lessons were in-person. While RME staff quickly began creating online offerings, these don't bring in income from registrations.
All eight salaried employees have stayed on, but 17 part-time positions — sound engineers, bartenders, door staff, and box office staff — were eliminated.
Nevertheless, Tyson Danner, the RME's executive director, is decidedly upbeat about the present and future.
While earned income plummeted to 20% of normal, the RME is able to continue financially because of the money it receives in rent from space it owns in the Redstone Building, donations, the reduction in staff and — significantly — emergency, COVID-19 grants and federal assistance.
The RME received $74,700 through the Payroll Protection Program of the federal CARES Act; $79,000 from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs; and about $150,000 in emergency-specific funding from various sources including the Scott County Regional Authority and the Quad-Cities Cultural Trust, Danner said.
The "foundational strength" of the trust cannot be understated, he said.
The trust was founded in 2007 to support the Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum, River Music Experience, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Quad-City Arts and Quad-City Botanical Center. Founders were the John Deere Foundation, Bechtel Trusts and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.
As for the RME's mission of providing music and music education, Danner is upbeat about that, too.
Before the pandemic, all education programs were in-person. These were shut down, and remain so. But within a week, RME staff began making available on Facebook a daily kids show called Music Lab that allows for listener interaction. The program also is available on television via Mediacom.
"Our biggest question was, how do we keep doing what we're supposed to be doing?" Danner said.
With this programming, Danner estimates RME is reaching three times the number of people it did with in-person programs. Visiting a school in-person, for example, might have involved 25 students, compared to 200 to 250 who see a given Music Lab program online. Granted, the online experience may not have the depth of an in-person visit, but it is something, he said.
As for providing music, RME has whipped up a combination of online content as well as live, in-person experiences that are socially distanced.
Online, streaming concerts called 'JAM Sessions' in which bands come into Joy Avenue Media studios in Bettendorf to perform concerts that go on Facebook have reached 8,000 since the pandemic began, Danner said.
And RME is maximizing in-person events outdoors. Socially distanced Live @ Five outdoor concerts were held in its courtyard at 5 p.m. on Fridays during August and September, and Danner expects those concerts to resume in June.
To keep audience members socially distanced last year, staff spray-painted big X's on the courtyard pavement to mark where people could be. He's hoping that when concerts resume in June, social distancing requirements will no longer be in force but if so, they'll adhere to the X's.
The RME also launched curbside concerts in which people could hire musicians for $60 to come to their home, backyard or business to give a half-hour performance. Between summer programs and Christmas caroling, 348 events were booked, Danner said.
Russell Construction provided sponsorship for concerts at its construction sites as well as in nursing homes, residential care facilities and hospitals, he said.
"That really helped us get programming rolling."
As for the future, the latest federal stimulus package contains $15 billion for a program called "shuttered venues," aimed at helping performing arts organizations such as theaters, museums that show movies, and music venues, Danner said.
Although the specifics of how this program would work and who would qualify have not come through yet, "if we qualify, those funds would be a total game-changer for our organization," he said.
"It could be huge."
That's because once the pandemic is over and in-person restrictions are lifted, Danner doesn't "want to relax into old habits."
He wants to keep the online programming that has been developed and offer that in addition to in-person. For that, the RME will need more staff, more space, more supplies. "We've been able to triple our reach during the pandemic and we want to keep the momentum going."
He also wants the RME can become "more supportive of the entire music scene, rather than just our slice."
Although public money was used to establish the RME as part of the $113.5 River Renaissance initiative of 2001, it receives no city funding.