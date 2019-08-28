The city of Clinton reports that the intersection of North 12th Street and 6th Avenue North will be completely closed beginning Thursday through Friday, September 6, weather permitting.
Use caution when traveling through the construction area.
The city of Clinton reports that the intersection of North 12th Street and 6th Avenue North will be completely closed beginning Thursday through Friday, September 6, weather permitting.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Use caution when traveling through the construction area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.