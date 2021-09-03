Road closures in Bettendorf

Several road closures are coming up in Bettendorf.
• Middle Road will be closed between 18th and 23rd streets from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday for the Run with Carl event.
Also, 23rd Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Middle Road from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m. Runners also will be using roadways in residential areas near Hollowview Park.
Drivers should avoid these areas, if possible. Do not drive around barricades.
• Beginning Tuesday and continuing for two months, 18th Street will be closed to traffic just north of the St. Andrews Circle intersection to Barcelona Street.
Follow traffic control for the detour routes utilizing 53rd Avenue around this area during construction.
Quad-City Times