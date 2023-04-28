Road work is underway on 38th Avenue in Moline, prompting a detour.

The 3400 block at 38th Avenue will be closed to through traffic for road patching. A detour is in place and construction should be completed on Sunday, April 30.

Road construction will begin Monday, May 1, near the intersection of 26th Avenue and 41st Street. McCarthy Improvement Company will be working on pavement restoration.

Construction near the intersection is expected to take place through June.

Delays are expected while road construction is being completed. Moline urges drivers to plan ahead to allow extra time and to use an alternate route.

RI County flood closures

Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois Route 92 is closed in both directions because of flooding.

It will be closed from 140th Street West (County Highway G) to Illinois 92 (124th Avenue West) and Illinois 192 (175th Street West) intersection. The road will be closed until the water recedes.

A marked detour is in place, utilizing 140th Street West (County Highway G) and Illinois 192 (134th Avenue West).

Photos: Mississippi River continues to rise across the Quad Cities, Thursday, April 27