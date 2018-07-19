All traffic at the intersection of two main roads in southwest Bettendorf is scheduled to be rerouted for a construction project starting Monday, according to the city.
The intersection of Central Avenue and 23rd Street will be shut down so Iowa American Water can replace a water main in the area. The closure is expected to last two weeks.
The city is advising motorists to take the following detours:
23rd Street
Southbound drivers will be led west along Lincoln Road to 18th Street, south on 18th Street to U.S. 67. Northbound drivers will take U.S. 67 west to 18th Street, and go north on 18th Street to reach Lincoln Road.
Central Avenue
U.S. 67 is to be the main east-west thoroughfare in place of Central Avenue as construction is underway. Eastbound drivers will be directed south on 18th Street from Central Avenue to reach the highway. Westbound drivers will be led south on 27th Street.