Road closures posted for Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley homecomings

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools will host their homecoming parades at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Road closures will begin around 5:45 p.m. — motorists will not have access to these roads during the parade. Closures are:
- 23rd Street between Splash Landing and Middle Road
- Intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive/23rd Street
- Spruce Hills Drive between 18th Street and Middle Road
- 18th Street between Spruce Hills Drive and Bettendorf High School
- Belmont Road will be closed between the entrance to Scott Community College and the entrance to Pleasant Valley High School.
