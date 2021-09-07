 Skip to main content
Road closures posted for Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley homecomings
Road closures posted for Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley homecomings

Bettendorf High School homecoming parade.

Bettendorf High School and Pleasant Valley High School are both hosting their homecoming parades at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools will host their homecoming parades at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Road closures will begin around 5:45 p.m. — motorists will not have access to these roads during the parade. Closures are:

  • 23rd Street between Splash Landing and Middle Road
  • Intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive/23rd Street
  • Spruce Hills Drive between 18th Street and Middle Road
  • 18th Street between Spruce Hills Drive and Bettendorf High School
  • Belmont Road will be closed between the entrance to Scott Community College and the entrance to Pleasant Valley High School. 
