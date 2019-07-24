It is once again time for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and as always during the season of Bix, drivers should be prepared for road closures and parking restrictions in Davenport from Friday through Sunday.
On Thursday at 10 a.m., West 2nd Street from Brady Street to Ripley Street will be closed for the street festival. Harrison Street will be closed from West 4th Street to West 2nd Street, while Main Street will be closed to West 2nd Street.
There also will be street closures on West 3rd Street and Harrison Street for outdoor events at the local pubs.
On Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Brady Street will be closed from 4th to 11th streets for the Bix Battle Up Brady sprints. Drivers can reach northbound Brady Street from 12th Street.
On Friday, the race course, that includes Brady Street, Kirkwood Boulevard, Jersey Ridge Road, and McClellan Boulevard, will be closed from 10 p.m. until noon on Saturday.
Also on Friday, the Quick Bix route that includes Brady Street, East 15th Street, and Perry Street will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. Friday to noon on Saturday.
East 3rd and East 4th streets will be closed Friday for both the Junior Bix that is Friday evening and the Bix 7 on Saturday. Also closed will be Pershing Avenue, Iowa Street, and LeClaire Street will be closed to traffic beginning Friday. These streets will reopen at noon on Saturday.
There also are a number of Citibus route detours due to the race and the festival.