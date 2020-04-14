Road construction: Bettendorf, Rock Island close roads

It is that time of year in the Quad-Cities, road construction season continues with a pair of projects.
- In Bettendorf, the intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed to replace water main, storm sewer, and reconstruct the intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until this work has been completed. The completion of the construction is expected to continue until the end of May, depending on the weather.
- Beginning Wednesday in Rock Island, 35th Street north of 7th Avenue will be closed due to construction on the campus of Augustana College. The construction traffic will cause 35th Street to be closed to the public and available only to emergency vehicles as necessary until March 2021. Traffic will be detoured one block west to 34th Street.
