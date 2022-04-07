Road construction on LeClaire Street starts Monday, April 11

Road work and sewer improvements will alter traffic on LeClaire Street in downtown Davenport starting Monday, April 11.

Here's what to expect:

Monday, April 11: Road reconstruction and sanitary and storm sewer improvements begin along LeClaire Street between 6th and 8th streets and along 7th Street between LeClaire and Iowa.

LeClaire Street at 6th Street will be closed.

The work will move north on LeClaire Street. Only the southbound lane will be open for local traffic.

There is also a lane restriction on Federal Street in the same area for private development.

The next phase will close East 7th Street, a historically-protected brick street, between Iowa and LeClaire.

A professional archaeologist will be on hand because 7th Street has historic designation. The project is overseen by the Iowa Historic Preservation Office.

The work is expected to be finished in mid-August.

