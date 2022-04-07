Road construction on LeClaire Street starts Monday, April 11

Road work and sewer improvements will alter traffic on LeClaire Street in downtown Davenport starting Monday, April 11.
Monday, April 11: Road reconstruction and sanitary and storm sewer improvements begin along LeClaire Street between 6th and 8th streets and along 7th Street between LeClaire and Iowa.
LeClaire Street at 6th Street will be closed.
The work will move north on LeClaire Street. Only the southbound lane will be open for local traffic.
There is also a lane restriction on Federal Street in the same area for private development.
The next phase will close East 7th Street, a historically-protected brick street, between Iowa and LeClaire.
A professional archaeologist will be on hand because 7th Street has historic designation. The project is overseen by the Iowa Historic Preservation Office.
The work is expected to be finished in mid-August.
Photos: Historic Downtown Davenport
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Downtown Davenport street scenes at night April 11, 1954. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.
QUAD-CITY TIMES - ARCHIVES
Ripley St. & W. 3rd St., Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
3rd & Ripley, Davenport. Photo taken May 19, 1956. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Downtown Davenport. Photo taken June 19, 1958.
Roy Booker
The Davenport Chamber's Traffic Committee has recommended that Ripley Street be closed from West 6th Street to the top of the hill. Members say the street is narrow and visibility at the crest is extremely limited. Published Dec. 6, 1970. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
This stretch of trees and bushes along East River Drive in Davenport may fall under the axe to provide a clear view of the Mississippi River. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
The heart of downtown Davenport looking West on 2nd Street during a summer day in the early 1930s.
East Locust Street between Pershing Avenue and Iowa Street, Davenport. On left, Lorenzen Market, 312 E. Locust St.; Guy Drug, 314 E. Locust St.; and Hawkeye Tavern, 328 E. Locust St. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Roy Booker
Vale Apartments. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Downtown Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: 3rd looking west from Perry. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: 3rd St. looking east from Ripley. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Cutting pole on base. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
East River Drive, Davenport. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Brady St., Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Parking Garage, downtown Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 3rd St. & Pershing Ave. looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 3rd St. & Perry St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
W. 3rd St. & Western Ave., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
W. 3rd St. & Scott St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
W. 3rd St. & Ripley St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 2nd St. & Brady St., Davenport, looking west. Scharff's Department Store on left. M.L. Parker Company on right. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 3rd St. & Brady St., Davenport, looking east. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
W. 2nd St. & Scott St., Davenport, looking west. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
E. 2nd St. at the Government Bridge, Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
View of downtown Davenport from the Mississippi River. Former Davenport Bank & Trust Co. tower can be seen in the background and Dillon Fountain. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue, Davenport. (Photo by Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.