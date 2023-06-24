Road construction from 34th to 41st streets on the Avenue of the Cities in Moline is to begin Wednesday, July 5.

The project will consist of milling outer lanes, a 2-inch asphalt overlay, followed by utility adjustments and new striping. Construction will take about one month.

One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times.

Delays are to be expected while the work is being completed, and drivers should be aware that traffic patterns will change. Some night work is expected to help with traffic.

The city is urging motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route.

Businesses will remain open during construction.