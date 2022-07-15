Road to begin on River Drive in Moline Monday

Road work on River Drive from 34th Street to 41st Street in Moline will begin Monday, July 18th.

River Drive will be closed to through traffic during construction and a detour route to 4th Avenue will be in effect during the duration of the construction. Delays are to be expected while work is being completed.

All businesses will remain open and accessible during the construction. The city is encouraging traffic to use the alley south of River Drive to access businesses.

The construction is expected to be completed in mid-September.