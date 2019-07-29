A new detour will begin soon as crews continue work to replace the Business U.S. 61/Iowa 461 bridge over Iowa 22 in Davenport.
The Iowa Department of Transportation's construction office announced that beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, weather permitting, a detour will be in place for exit-ramp closures from northbound U.S. 61 to east- and westbound Iowa 22 including ramp closures for east- and westbound Iowa 22 to northbound U.S. 61.
There currently are alternating lane closures in both directions of Iowa 461 with a 12-foot lane-width limit.
Langman Construction, Rock Island, was awarded the $7.28 million project.
