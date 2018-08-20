• Work begins today on W. Locust Street
The city of Davenport reports that westbound W. Locust Street will be closed beginning today between Crescent and Cedar streets for a sewer lateral repair.
Traffic will be head-to-head in the eastbound lanes while work is performed. The repair is estimated to be completed sometime Wednesday.
Once the lateral repair is complete, work will begin on the sewer and resurfacing project between Division and Lincoln streets. Sewer work will occur in about three block sections as the project moves between Division and Lincoln. When work transitions to resurfacing, work will be completed in two sections.
Lane reductions and transitioning traffic control will be necessary; however, one lane of travel in each direction will be maintained for the duration of the project.
All work is estimated to be completed by Oct. 26, weather permitting.
• Detour, road closure in Rock Island
The city of Rock Island reports that a detour and road closure will be in effect beginning today for 5th Street between 17th and 18th avenues for pavement repairs.
Fifth Street will be closed until late Tuesday afternoon.
Truck, bus, and vehicle traffic will be maintained using a detour route around the repair via 17th Avenue and 9th Street. Southbound 5th Street traffic prior to the repair area will be detoured eastbound on 17th Avenue, southbound on 9th Street, and then to 18th Avenue. Northbound 5th Street traffic will be detoured eastbound on 18th Avenue prior to the repair area, northbound on 9th Street, and then to 17th Avenue.
Temporary no parking along 17th Avenue will be required with this detour.
Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location.