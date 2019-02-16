Amid a record-breaking winter, the most dubious distinction might go to the arch nemesis of commuters: potholes.
"In the five years I’ve been here, this is the worst I’ve seen it in the city of Rock Island," said Mike Bartels, Rock Island's interim public works director, about the pothole situation.
In East Moline, Director of Maintenance Services Dave Lambrecht estimated this winter has produced twice as many potholes as usual.
In Davenport, city officials have logged 355 pothole-related citizen requests since Jan. 12, according to Nicole Gleason, public works director and assistant city administrator. In the last month, poor weather prevented Davenport crews from filling potholes on 16 of 30 days — a majority of the month.
“That’s abnormal, even in winter,” Gleason said.
The nonstop wallop of winter weather events — heavy snows, freezing rain, and extreme cold — has frustrated road crews. For a pothole to be filled, the ground must be near-dry.
“Normally you get a week of dry weather between storms, and we just haven’t seen that this year,” said Rock Island's Bartels.
The bleak brew of weather also has been a nightmare for driving conditions.
“Our accident volume has been higher the last few days,” Lt. Matthew DeSmyter of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said last week. “It’s the change in the weather that’s causing a lot of the accidents.”
Officials across the Quad-Cities said that they prioritize their limited resources on snow and ice removal before potholes, except in cases of emergencies. Potholes that are unusually large in size or that are located on major thoroughfares receive attention before potholes that are small or on less-trafficked roads, according to multiple officials.
“Our priorities are always to take the arterial roads first, because that’s where a majority of the traffic is in the city,” said Brian Schmidt, director of public works in Bettendorf.
But filling potholes in the winter can feel like playing a game of Whac-A-Mole. Because of ongoing winter weather, local crews cannot use hot asphalt. Instead, most rely on cold patch, a temporary fix that Schmidt described as a “pliable, gooey, asphaltic material.”
Then, in the spring, crews return to the cold-patched location to put in a permanent solution. But before then, cold patch can be displaced — by subsequent bad weather, normal traffic or snowplows — and require another short-term fix.
“It’s a cyclical problem for us right now,” said Davenport's Gleason. “When it’s filled with water, we can’t fill them. Between the plowing and the water, they pop out again.”
Potholes form when water seeps under the roadway and then freezes. Frozen water expands, pushing up on the pavement and weakening the road. The weight of traffic can cause the pavement to bend, snap, sink or crack.
“The precipitation that freezes and thaws, freezes and thaws, typically is what causes potholes,” explained Rodd Schick, municipal services general manager for Moline. “This is the part of the time of year when everyone’s talking about them. But we work on this stuff year-round.”
Pothole season peaks at the end of winter, and officials said that a full survey of road damage will not be possible until all snow and ice has melted.
For residents, the worst might be yet to come.
“As we get past the snow, that’s when we see an uptick in (pothole) reporting,” Schick said.
In the meantime, residents can report potholes online or by phone. (Contacts are listed in the accompanying box by municipality.) City officials ask that residents describe the size of the pothole as well as its precise location.
In general, pothole requests are fulfilled within five to seven days, officials said.
“We fill 100 percent of the requests, and then some, too,” said Lambrecht.
In some cases cities can be found liable for pothole-related damage to vehicles. But some officials suggested that this is rare.
If your car suffers pothole-inflicted damage on a state road, you might be entitled to compensation from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Claims, which can be filed through idot.illinois.gov, are judged by “strict standards on negligence and liability established by the Illinois Court of Claims,” according to the website.
Still, potholes will appear and residents will grumble. But for motorists the problems have just begun.
“This is just the start of the season, really,” said East Moline's Lambrecht. “It’ll be worse as spring arrives.”