The Scott County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers of three street closures related to road construction projects near Eldridge and Park View.
The closures are:
- 280th Street is closed between 200th and 210th avenues due to a cross road culvert failure that was discovered Monday and blamed on the wet weather. The road, located northeast of Park View, will be closed for five working days.
- 190th Avenue remains closed for culvert replacements between 270th and 250th streets. Wet weather has extended the work time on the road, located south of Park View, to as many as 15 working days.
- 130th Avenue will be closed between 230th Street and 240th Street through Friday, May 3. Crews are conducting exploratory soil borings at the bridge over Hickory Creek located west of Eldridge. The road may be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on workdays.