ROCK ISLAND -- A major road construction project on 18th Avenue in Rock Island will begin Monday, city officials have announced.
The project, which will run from 17th Street to 46th Street along 18th Avenue, is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.
However, the project will be done in phases.
Phase 1, from 17th Street to 21st Street, is expected to be completed in about five days, possibly concluding by Friday, Aug. 31. Because of Illinois Department of Transportation traffic-control policies, the stretch of 18th Avenue will be closed to traffic until that portion of the project is completed.
Vehicle traffic will be maintained using the following detour routes determined by IDOT: Westbound 18th Avenue traffic will be detoured south on 21st Street to 19th Avenue, then west to 17th Street to 23rd Avenue, then east to 24th Street, and then north along 24th Street to 18th Avenue.
Phase 2 of the 18th Avenue project, from 21st Street to 30th Street, north side, and from 39th Street to 46th Street, north side, will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4. It is expected to last for a couple of months.
During this phase, IDOT is mandating the closing of the north half of 18th Avenue in these sections for a work zone. The south half of 18th Avenue will open for one-lane, one-way traffic, with flaggers directing traffic while the contractor is working.
The work zones, one-way traffic and flaggers will be removed during those periods of the day and weekend when the contractor is not working to allow for two lanes of two-way traffic.
The following southbound residential side streets will be closed at 18th Avenue during this phase of construction: 21st, 22nd, 24½, 26th, 28th, 29th, 29½, 40th, 42nd and 43rd.
Also, during the city’s annual Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 3, no construction work will occur along the parade route and staging areas (18th Avenue, between 24th Street and 38th Street.
The city’s major north-south arterial streets -- 17th Street, 30th Street, and 38th Street -- will remain open and free of construction activities during this project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained at all times during construction.