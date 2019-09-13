Roam, 210 E. River Drive, Davenport, which closed after the Flood of 2019, will not reopen, according to a Friday post on Facebook.
"On December 21st, 2018 a group of like-minded individuals set out to change how the Quad-Cities dined," the post on the restaurant Facebook page says. "Unfortunately, our time was cut short due to circumstances out of anyone’s hands. With heavy hearts we regret to inform the Quad City area that Roam 2.0 will not be possible.
"We did what we could to try and restart but the flood proved to be too deadly a blow."
The post thanks the community for its support. "The community rallied behind our employees and others like them in the downtown area," it says. "The appreciation we feel toward the first responders, volunteers, and donations will never go away. It was truly an amazing experience to see a community come together in such an organized and quick fashion."
The post also includes a thank-you to customers: "We hope that we were able to give you ten percent of the enjoyment that you were able to give us."
Additionally, the post, signed by Team Roam, thanks the entire team, "35 selfless souls who came in each and every day with a smile on their faces."
You have free articles remaining.
The message encourages the community to visit former team members at new locations, including former "Chief Libations Officer Alex (Nagel)," now beverage director for The Half Nelson, and Rhea and Armando at Fat Sacks.
"Last, we are liquidating all of our inventory, equipment, and furniture. If you are starting a new concept, need some new furniture for the house, or just want a piece of Roam for yourself. Stay tuned to Facebook Marketplace."
During the record-setting Flood of 2019, a portion of the HESCO barrier wall along River Drive failed April 30.
Later, the Downtown Davenport Partnership announced 87 business and property owners were awarded more than $400,000 to assist with recovery after the disaster.