While most of the attention has been focused on Mississippi River flooding, the Rock River in Moline has hit major flood stage and is continuing to rise.
A Flood Warning for the Rock is in effect until Monday.
Early today, the Rock was at 14.68 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet.
The Rock is expected to rise to 14.5 feet today then fall below flood stage Monday.
At 14 feet water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
Meanwhile, recent rains have caused the Wapsipinicon River to jump its banks in DeWitt.
Early this morning the Wapsi was at 12.26 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet.
The river is expected to rise to 12.4 feet today then fall below flood stage Friday.
At 12.0 feet overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.