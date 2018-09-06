The Rock and Mississippi rivers continue to rise as rain remains in the Quad-City region.
Meteorologist Peter Speck, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the Rock at Moline measured 13.85 feet Thursday night, nearing major flood stage at 14 feet. The river is expected to crest around that level on Friday.
At Joslin, Illinois, the Rock measured 16.5 feet Thursday night, and is expected to crest overnight into Friday at 16.6 feet, past major flood stage of 16.5 feet.
At Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, the Mississippi was past its flood stage of 15 feet at 15.16 feet and rising Thursday night. It is expected to reach 16.5 feet Monday night into Tuesday.
In August, Davenport received 6.58 inches of rain, and Moline had 6.62 inches of rain, but neither rank as being in the top 10 wettest for that month.
“August is kind of a wet month in general,” said Tom Philip, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. The average rainfall for August is around 4.5 to 4.6 inches. Both Davenport and Moline were just either side of 2 inches above normal, he said.
But September might be another story. As of Thursday night, Davenport already has had 5.2 inches for the month and Moline has had 2.98 inches.
Normal rainfall for Davenport is 3.06 inches for September, with the normal 3.09 inches for Moline.
Chances of rain will be in the forecast through Saturday, with most of it south of the Interstate 80 corridor.
Much of the day Saturday should be pleasant, with highs in the lower 70s, Speck said. Sunday probably will be the nicest day of the weekend, with a high of 72 degrees and no precipitation in the forecast.
According to the latest Water Summary Update, drought conditions in Iowa changed thanks to the wettest August since 2007.
Iowa received 6.19 inches of rainfall in August, 1.99 inches above the 30-year climatological average. Northern portions of the state received above normal rainfall, while southern portions received below normal rainfall in the first part of the month, then above average rainfall after that.
As a result, shallow groundwater conditions improved dramatically in the last two weeks over south central and southeast Iowa. Streamflow conditions in much of the state remained in the above and much above normal condition. Many areas have received more than 10 inches of rainfall, but slight drought conditions still exist in Keokuk County and portions of Van Buren, Henry and Des Moines counties.