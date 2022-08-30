Rock Island - Milan School District confirm incident at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center

Rock Island - Milan School District confirmed the Rock Island Police Department alerted officials at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center of an incident in the area. Children sheltered in place in the school while police conducted an investigation on 11th Avenue between 7th and 9th streets with their primary focus taking place just west of 8th Street.

At least four evidence markers were seen on 11th Avenue and agleam of brass or copper was visible near at least two of the evidence markers.

The scene was clear as of 1:15 p.m. Children were allowed to go home after police released them.

The district was unable to provide additional information.