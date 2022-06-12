Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for June 12, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Cobb, Thelma Maxine, to Humphrey, Cheryl L. and Darin E., 210 Linden Drive, Colona; $171,000.

Wells, Austin J. and Briann, to Natavio, Sarah Irene and Fabiano Marcolino, 519 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $252,000.

Land, Mary L. / Vroman, Mary L., to Lindsey, Duane and Rhonda, 171 US Hwy 6, Coal Valley; $10,000.

Brooks, Leon E. and Veronica L., to Calloway, Heather, 713 Meadowlawn Drive, Geneseo; $192,000.

Klotz, William G. and Ruth A., to Foster, Morgan V. and Jordan W., 304 E. Main St., Atkinson; $83,000.

Rusk, Shawn E. and Stephanie M., to Tumbleson, Michael, 600 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $20,000.

Peed, Crystal F., to LNBGR, 1111 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; $49,500.

Mirocha, Martin F. and Teresa K., to Hall, Alyssa and Dale, 1123 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $72,000.

McCoy, Brian, to McGlothlin, Heather M., 515 S.W. 4th St., Galva; $5,500.

Jaimez, Christina G. and Jose, to Pine, William Jarrett and Heather Ann, 3881 N. 700th Ave., Lynn Center; $550,000.

VanKlaveren, James A./ VanKlavren, James A. and VanKlaveren, Tracia J., to Upton, Thomas Edward and Carol, 6 Circle O, Colona; $205,000.

Paxton, Joseph P. and Sherril L., to Lambin, Joseph T. and Emma J., 7700 Possum Trot Road, Kewanee; $330,000.

Taylor, Jeffrey Wayne, to Sinclair, Chale J., 925 Cleveland Road, Colona; $118,000.

Davis, Marsha S. and Klein, Mindy L., to Hull, Curtis J., and Yoder, Callie S., 9920 N. 1500 Ave., Osco; $156,000.

Weimer, Stanley E. and Donna M., to Bosch, Kody R. and Hayley R., vacant land, Phenix Township; $65,000.

VanWassenhove, Ann and Richard, to Wolf, Elyse C. and Joshua R., 514 W. Pritchard St., Annawan; $324,000.

DJ Props LLC, to Park, Mary, 106 5th St., Colona; $35,000.

Gustafson, David J., Kimberly Sue and Kurt, David, and Chamberlain, Cheryl A., to Chamberlain Farms LLC, 12430 Co. Hwy. 16, Cambridge; $716,000.

Anderson, Andy J. and Denelle E., to Karau, Dannis P. and Jodi A., 7 Park View Drive, Annawan; $350,000.

Ivie, Cortney M. and Craig L., to Spech, Judith A. and Robert G., 516 N. Vail St., Geneseo; $135,000.

Dunn, Joshua M., to Wood, Jeremy L., 311 E. Division St., Galva; $2,000.

Woods, Christopher and April, to Enderle, John and Nicole Darlene, 713 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; $84,000.

Martin, Heather and Joshua/ Harper, Heather, to Thompson, Kaleb Austin, 305 4th Ave., Colona; $106,000.

Stipp, Nancy E. and Owen T., to Seei, Brady and Jordan, 205 Lakeview Court, Colona; $280,000.

Carlson, Willodeane M., to Jenkins, Kimberley R., 102 N. 1st St., Alpha; $165,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Rursch, Orville A., estate, Reynolds, to Rursch, David R., Reynolds; 12906 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $489,552.

Jackson, Roger L., estate, Erie, to Jackson Septic Service, Erie; 26825 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $27,500.

Jackson, Peggy A., Erie, to Jackson Septic Service, Erie; 26825 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $27,500.

Mason, Joan, trust, Savanna, Ill., to Hempel, Emma, Moline; 5236 33rd Ave., Moline; $105,000.

Wollenburg, James L. and Ruth A., Madison, Tenn., to Loney, Sherman and Sharon, Rock Island; 3412 21st St., Rock Island; $157,000.

Jamieson, Dorothea, Moline, to Hart, Jamie, East Moline; 7425 John Deere Parkway, East Moline; $48,000.

Hovanec, Richard F., Mount Pleasant, Pa., to Lassuy, Loran, Coal Valley; 4310 78th Ave. W., Milan; $37,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Homestretch, Blue Grass; 819 54th St. B, Moline; $55,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Homestretch, Blue Grass; 2410 45th St., Moline; $55,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Homestretch, Blue Grass; 2311 45th St., Moline; $55,000.

Allen, Marilyn J., Rock Island, to Bull, Jason M., Moline; 1932 15th Ave., Moline; $55,000.

The Rock Island Boatworks, Providence, R.I., to GLP Capital, Wyomissing, Pa.; 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island, casino and hotel; $118,750,000.

Seroka, Rose A., East Moline, to Cascio, Theresa J., East Moline; 555 32nd Ave., East Moline; $160,000.

Landmark Infrastructure Inc., El Segundo, Calif., to LM DV Infrastructure LLC, El Segundo, Calif.; 4270 27th St., Moline, infrastructure; $100,000.

Hughes, Sandra M., estate, Geneseo, to Diaz, Ricardo, Rock Island; 2444 30th St., Rock Island; $122,500.

Nunez, Cesar C. and Maria G., Silvis, to Akue Tounou, Kpakpo A., and Gbedjangni, Essi S., Silvis; 1515 11th St., Silvis; $153,000.

Neece, Julia H., East Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2323 15th St., Moline; $75,000.

Miller, Amy Jo, Milan, to Hodge, Benjamin, Milan; 1233 Hilltop Drive, Milan; $125,000.

Structure Built, Blaine, Minn., to Hobbs, Jake and Amber, Port Byron; 201 North Main St., Suite 1, Port Byron, commercial building; $185,000.

Donaldson, Brandy, Charlotte, N.C., to JPTP, Moline; 2935 13th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Regions Bank Trust, Peoria, Ill., to Stephens, Chad, Rock Island; 1926 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $12,000.

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to Strayer Home Improvements, Rock Island; 2608 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $38,000.

Cook, Scott A., Rineyville, Ky., to Figaro, Mary, Moline; 1891 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $24,000.

Bennett, Ronald G., trust, Davenport, to Condon Properties, Bettendorf; 2712 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.

Johnson, Mark L., Sherrard, to Family Lopez Construction, Moline; 744 Hillcrest Rd., Milan; $180,000.

Roots Home Buyers, Davenport, to Cruz, David M., Jr., Rock Island; 1409 8th St., Rock Island; $59,197.

Nicely-Green, Jeffrey C. and Jessica M., Bettendorf, to Bowers, Matthew, Moline; 2033 14th St., Moline; $160,000.

Carroll, Brad A., LeClaire, to Sinda, Todd, Davenport; 3824 15th St. B, Moline; $123,000.

Newton, John and Mary, Orion, to Newton, Richard J., Coal Valley; 11315 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $160,000.

Findlay, Della, Moline, to Verstraete, Andrew W., East Moline; 3534 3rd St. C, East Moline; $141,000.

Johnston, Gary and Amy, Ankeny, Iowa, to Davis, Jake, Coal Valley; 21827 60th Ave. N., Port Byron; $45,000.

The Cage & Properties, Moline, to Junior's Sports Bar & Grill, East Moline; 1408 6th St. and 559 15th Ave., East Moline; $138,000.

Blomberg-Covents, Kimberlee S., and Covents, Larry R., Moline, to Jacobson, Gloria; 3006 15th St., Moline; $166,500.

Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Manzur, Angela Paolo Lencioni, Grapevine, Tex.; 2627 15th Ave., Rock Island; $89,000.

Lindell, Nels, trust, Moline, to Thruman, Alec, Moline; 504 23rd Ave., Moline; $155,000.

Massa, James E., Hampton, to Centennial Contractors of the Quad Cities, Moline; Outlot B Massa Properties, East Moline; $160,000.

Beintema, Jeannie, East Moline, to Neece, Andrew and Julia, East Moline; 532 40th Ave., East Moline; $164,000.

Loane, Arik and Elizabeth M., Moline, to Gibson, Melissa, Moline; 935 40th St. Ct., Moline; $97,000.

Plutz, Harriet, trust, Rock Island, to Simmer, Rod and Jill, Rock Island; 3022 18th Ave., Rock Island, 2 unit apartment building; $122,500.

Deffenbaugh, Marlene F., estate, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 7704 25th S. St. E., Milan; $17,000.

Neppl, James, estate, Moline, to Staes, Ronald, Moline; 1014 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $225,000.

Couchman, Mary, Albia, Iowa, to Lambert, Brook and William, Moline; 2606 4th St., Moline; $119,500.

Diehl, Daniel M. and Janna D., Waterloo, Iowa, to Wagener, Devon and Debonie, Moline; 945 26th St., Moline; $145,000.

Jennings, Donald Richard, Moline, to Lundgren, Roger, Moline; 2611 1st St. Ct., Moline; $210,000.

Muse, William and Diane, East Moline, to Bermes Properties, Bettendorf; 905 29th St., Moline; $20,000.

Stanley, Sharon K., estate, Des Moines, to Whittington, Michael L. and Trudy L., East Moline; 16312 2nd Ave., East Moline; $17,000.

Runde, Carolyn G., Davenport, to Owen, Denny Ray, Jr., Davenport; 2332 11th St., Rock Island; $25,000.

Sivill, Ronald A. and Donna M., Rock Island, to Shephard, Robin, Rock Island; 2220 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.

Upchurch, Jerry, Moline, to Koeller Family Trust, Moline; 3579 8th St., Moline; $352,500.

Cheng, Margaretta, trust, Rock Island, to Martin, Audrie and Anthony, Rock Island; 17 Deer Run, Rock Island; $323,300.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Longest, Michael J., Colona; 704 51st Ave., East Moline; $61,000.

Buller, Robert E., Silvis, to Buller, Robert J. and Vickey J., Silvis; 1811 14th St., Silvis; $80,000.

Wei, Nan, Iowa City, to Curry, David R., East Moline; 1299 48th Ave. #9, East Moline; $69,000.

Cox, Kevin W., Illinois City, to Parker, Ronald L. and Martin, Christopher, Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; 18410 206th St. W., Buffalo Prairie, Ill., storage building; $15,000.

Valley View Realty, Davenport, to 555 Valley View Drive, LLC, Chicago; 555 and 601 Valley View Drive, Moline, office building; $1,700,000.

Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Vogel-Wilson, Ted, Rock Island; 929-931 17th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Belser, Chris and Lisa, Cordova, to DeClercq, Todd E., trust, Hillsdale; 28602 80th Ave. N., Hillsdale, 40 acre farm; $290,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Islami, Braim, Moline; 2324 31st St., Moline; $68,175.

Slininger, Georgia C., Carbon Cliff, to Cartwright, Charles A., trust, Bettendorf; 2615 18th St. A, Moline; $105,000.

Stephens, Rachel, Rock Island, to Payton, Tanner, Rock Island; 1211 38th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Covemaker, Donald L. and Mary F., trust, Silvis, to United Storage Association, Hampton; 459 Pleasant Ave., Silvis; $350,000.

Payton, Tanner, Rock Island, to Kuehnel, Mary, Rock Island; 1524 27th St., Rock Island; $145,000.

Samalon, James S., estate, Hampton, to Imhoff, Scarlett, Moline; 641 19th Ave., East Moline; $33,500.

Humphrey, Richard M., Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties Incorporated, Coal Valley; 1412 13th Ave., Moline; $47,000.

Perez, Leticia, Silvis, to Binna, Louise, Rock Island; 618 12th Ave., Rock Island; $63,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Zaiss, Zayne, and Kopcho, Chantelle, Moline; 554 20th Ave., Moline; $138,000.

Nebel, Jessica and Jameson, Davenport, to Abumarar, Mazen, Moline; 1840 32nd St., Moline; $171,500.

Wagner, Amber L., New Braunfels, Texas, to Geiger, Stacey and Kyle, Rock Island; 8901 20th St. W., Rock Island; $253,500.

Altpeter, Mykaela, Kewanee, to Sergeant, Ryan J., and Fisher, Molly J., Rock Island; 2822 27th Ave., Rock Island; $119,000.

Jacobs, Shawn and Amber, Germany, to Thies, Mary and Justin, Rock Island; 2280 31st Ave., Rock Island; $209,000.

Raymond, Ronald and Marilyn, Rock Island, to McCaulley, Grant, Bettendorf; 2525 & 2527 15th St. Ct., Rock Island; $130,000.

CPSCECCCK Trust, Taylor Ridge, to Fuller, Jamie and Jaimie, Rock Island; 4100 44th St., Rock Island; $342,000.

Nees, Robert and Rhonda, Moline, to Huffman, David C., Moline; 3926 12th St., Moline; $109,000.

Curtis Investment Firm, Davenport, to Horton, Micaela and Jessica, Rock Island; 2734 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $84,600.

Curb Appeal QCA, Andalusia, to Dornfeld, Charles, Cordova; 4860 31st St., Moline, land/lot only; $86,000.

Bailey, Meagan G., Mount Prospect, Ill., to Trammell, Kaleigh, and White, Evan, Rock Island; 1827 43rd St., Rock Island; $91,000.

Miller, Grace, Davenport, to Pettit, Jeeny L., and Sells, Nicholas, Moline; 1922 3rd St., Moline; $135,000.

Witter, James L., Coal Valley, to Alvin, Curtis G.; Alvin, Tammy; Pulley, Kathleen A., and Pulley, Roland D., Midland, Texas; 90.95 acre farm, 7008 134th Ave., Coal Valley; $1,136,875.

Kuehnel, Mary, Rock Island, to Hennenfent, Adam, Rock Island; 2911 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $207,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affair, Washington, D.C., to Adams, Jane, 2218 31st St., Rock Island; $77,313.

Anderson, Larry K., trust, East Moline, to Nelson, Nicholas, East Moline; 2821 10th St., East Moline; $170,000.

Tanner, Charles, estate, Barrigada, Guam, to Kowalik, Kevin, Rock Island; 9408 13 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $126,000.

Sanders, Matthew W. and Cherrie A., Yukon, Okla., to Vincent, Nicholas, East Moline; 424 163rd St. N., East Moline; $88,500.

Cruz, Jorge, Bettendorf, to Cruz, Patricia, Moline; 4207 17th Ave., Moline; $125,000.

Bergert, Harry W., estate, Bonita Springs, Fla., to River Bend Realty Company, Bettendorf; 4248 14th St., Rock Island; $85,000.

