 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for June 19, 2022

  • 0

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Disterhoft, Casey J. and Angelica A., to VanMelkebeke, Ryan and Alyssa, Lot 7 of Townview Estates, a subdivision in the west half of the southeast quarter of Sect. 20, Township 17 N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $68,000.

Kiss, Michael J. and Mary C. and Michael J. Kiss and Mary C. Kiss Trust, to Ivie, Craig L. and Cortney M., 523 S. State St., Geneseo; $200,000.

Johnson, Tracy Lynn to Egan, Ashley S., and Interial, Nicholas J., 16 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $197,500.

Janson, Reid and Samantha, to Tomlinson, Tyler, and Blair, Shelby, 16364 W. County Road, Orion; $235,000.

People are also reading…

Lambin, Joseph T. and Emma J., to White, Kyle and Jessica, 300 Portage Way, Colona; $310,000.

Collins, Natalie L., to Lane, Drake M. and Garcia, Makayla J., 604 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; $79,000.

Wade, Nickolas and Rebecca, to Buyer Accepted LLC, 425 Overlook Court, Geneseo; $275,000.

Robinson, Robert and Susan, to LNBGR Inc., 206 Dwight St., Kewanee; $27,500.

Pence, Timothy J. and Kelleen M., to Smith, Todd M. and TMS Storage, 1230 Page St., Kewanee; $61,000.

Mariman, Troy and Hailey M., to Edwards, Kathleen M., 841 S. Congress, Geneseo; $129,000.

Nevarez, Candelario and Parades, Sanchez Luis, to Sanchez, Luis Paredes and Guadalupe, Paredes Maria, 1015 Rose St., Kewanee; $49,000.

Robinson, Mary Lou, to Swanson, Kenneth and Brandy, 508 N. East St., Cambridge; $45,000.

Shaw, Tina M., to Scott, Rodney and Toni, 400 E. 10th St., Kewanee; $29,000.

Morgan, Stephen M. and Julie A., to Diericx, Taylor Will and Amanda Darlene, 21945 E. 650th St., Geneseo; $315,000.

Smutzer, Douglas M. and Jennifer M., to Hynes, Jessica L. and Tyler, 1320 4th St., Orion; $145,000.

Carton, Andrew, to Frank, Justin and Heidi, Moens Road, Atkinson; $117,500.

Rowley, Virginia M., to Stutzman, Megan E., 508 W. Exchange St., Geneseo; $75,000.

Minnaert, Dustin C. and Brittani J., to Parker, Kevin L. and Kelly E., 11998 N. 1250 Ave., Cambridge; $115,500.

Larson, Krysten/ Bickle, Krysten; Larson, Dylan, to Griser, Jordan, and Michaels, Rosemary, 1208 3rd St., Orion; $142,000.

Miller, Alison E./ Womack, Alison E., to Peach, Angelia M., 128 W. Kellogg Ave., Kewanee; $125,500.

Conrad, Steven D. and Collier, Conrad Jann E., to Lappe, Eric L. and Paula M., 730 Mulberry St., Andover; $475,000.

Barman, Tya K. and Jason L., to Sprung, Corrina L. and Corrina L. Sprung Trust, 515 South Road, Cambridge; $163,000.

Laube, Dale L., to Talley, Wanda S., 124 Payson St., Kewanee; $53,000.

Baker, Myra; Lynn E., Jeremy D., Jesse A., Ruth I., to Konvicka, Nathan J., 1311 Lake St., Kewanee; $57,000.

Stahl, Taylor W. and Ashley N., to Klatt, Eric M.. and Schnowske, Alexis R., 2 Goembel Court, Colona; $285,000.

Vonah, Kayla M., and Ostby, Riley R., to Pettit, Virginia A. and Robert M. Jr. and Virginia A. Pettit Revocable Trust, 325 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $175,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Delp, Michael, Dittmer, Mo., to Genova, Dayton, Coal Valley; 142 W. 5th St., Coal Valley; $93,000.

Naert, Victoria L., Moline, to SKV Holdings, Moline; 1158 26th St., Moline; $69,000.

Plank, Richard L., Silvis, to Ringier, Sharon L., Silvis; 1255 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $160,000.

Ethington, Ray G., estate, Rock Island, to Frederick, Logan C., Rock Island; 2810 47th St. Ct., Rock Island; $165,000.

Casillas, Mark, estate, Rock Island, to Brosius, John P. and Tierney R., Rock Island; 1853 35th St., Rock Island; $93,000.

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to Diedrich, William Brandon and Debra Lynn, Bettendorf; 1818 4th St., Moline; $67,500.

Bank of America National Trust and Savings Association, Anaheim, Calif., to Nelson, Ian A., Fredericksburg, Va.; 1915 23rd St., Rock Island; $35,560.

Midwest Equity Group, Bettendorf, to Snyder, Tim and Sharon, East Moline; 445 41st Ave., East Moline; $167,244.

Hynd Farm Junto Group, Bettendorf, to City of Silvis, Silvis; 600 Illini Drive, Silvis; $200,000.

Country Style Ice Cream, Inc., Moline, to Zendeli, Besim and Anita, East Moline; 1800 30th Ave., East Moline and 1105 19th St., Silvis, retail establishment; $46,000.

Isaacs, Kirby Carson Susan Sayda Hope, and Isaacs, Susan D., Lakeland, Fla., to Robison, Stacia, Moline; 1421 25th St., Moline; $159,000.

Newrez, LLC, Greenville, S.C., to Johnson Bros Realty, Moline; 1819 15th St., Moline; $31,500.

Tomlin, Debra, Taylor Ridge, to Guinn, Brett, Taylor Ridge; 0.89 acres land, Tract "D", Taylor Ridge; $10,680.

Neepa Corporation, Bartlett, Ill., to Aarya Hospitality, Hanover Park, Ill.; 2550 52nd Ave., Moline, hotel; $2,450,000.

J & K Housing, Moline, to J & T Rentals, Moline; 2415 13th St., Silvis; $36,000.

U.S. Prime Land Inc., Tampa, Fla., to Auction Flippers, Frisco, Texas; vacant land, Moline; $3,334.

Nunn, William and Felicia, Aubrey, Texas, to Hopper, Taylor L., Rock Island; 8901 19th St. W., Rock Island; $99,000.

Connemara Revocable Living Trust, Sumter, S.C., to Ortiz, Juan and Ambar, Rock Island; 1934 21st St., Rock Island; $250,000.

George, Nathan R., Austin, Minn., to Cook, David and Teela, Hampton; 300 2nd Ave., Hampton; $329,500.

Cung, Bawi, East Moline, to Solis, Benito, Rock Island; 2356 45th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Scott, Ryan L. and Jodi N. Hillsdale, to Bowers, Cody and Nicole, Cordova; 911 2nd Ave., Cordova; $220,000.

Leinart, Michael R., Moline, to McCord, Joshua, Moline; 3440 45th St. Ct., Moline; $314,900.

Francque, Jason, Moline, to Betancourt, Dan, and Kyle, Justine, Moline; 2902 30th St., Moline; $265,000.

Schoonmaker, Kevin T. and Margaret L., Moline, to Guero Munoz, Jose, and Lopez Munoz, Brisyeda, Moline; 3729 11th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Heady Properties, Des Moines, to Heady, Cora A., Port Byron; 24802 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $192,500.

Heady, Cora A., Andalusia, to Hampton, Kyle, and Howell, Allison, Port Byron; 24802 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $250,000.

Integrity Investment Reo Holdings, Chicago, to Apostolos, Brian S., Cordova; 701 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $15,000.

Furlong, Stanley, estate, Rockville, Md., to Eickstradt, Caryl, Moline; 3339 7 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.

Woods, Michael, Jacksonville, Ill., to Cisneros-Guerrero, Juan, Rock Island; 1131 2nd Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

ReMax Centre, Bettendorf, to Max Moline 36th Ave., Polk City, Iowa; 900 36th Ave., Moline, office; $875,000.

PPG Enterprises, Vernon, Calif., to Alvarez, Maria Del Carmen Limon, Rock Island; 31 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $120,000.

Versluys, Pamela S., Taylor Ridge, to Cashen, Jade, Milan; 8218 78th Ave. W., Milan; $155,900.

Nylin, Allen and Debbie, Blue Grass, to Sedlak, Tim, Moline; 3204 39th St., Moline; $150,000.

Ejjrefi, Khalid, Moline, to Turner, Jeanne, East Moline; 3608 12th St., East Moline; $85,000.

Lunquist, Mitchell, Milan, to Heber, Erin, Moline; 2951 8th St., Moline; $100,000.

Miller, Joel and Jennifer, Aledo, to Benisch, Claire, and Cook, Ryan, East Moline; 489 44th Ave. Ct., Unit 6, East Moline; $94,000.

Duesman, James F., trust, Rock Island, to Johnson, Margaret, Moline; 22 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $195,000.

Harbour, Russell, Moline, to Di Franco, Nathalie, Moline; 1109 12th Ave., Moline; $68,000.

Bickle, Michael, Taylor Ridge, to Riley, Jinnie, Milan; 5713 120th Ave. W., Milan; $240,000.

Yu, Maurice, 19462 Sierra Mia Road, Irvine, Calif., to Hernandez, Oliverio, Rock Island; 2733 6th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Gegenhuber, Mary, Evanston, Ill., to Berry-Branigan, Jasmine, Moline; 1704 14th St., Moline; $82,500.

Lord, Deborah L., Moline, to Scott, Kimberly, Moline; 1460 25th Ave., Moline; $129,900.

Rigg, Du E., Bettendorf, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 830 15th St. A., Moline; $42,000.

KVA Properties, East Moline, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 1508-1510 23rd Ave., Moline; $60,000.

Grchan, Michael W., Bettendorf, to Gibbs, John, Milan; 3524 Meadow Circle East, Milan; $320,000.

Zobrist, Janet M., Colona, to DeClercq, Todd E., trust, Hillsdale; 83.702 acres in Coe Township, farm, Port Byron; $667,223.

Zobrist, Janet M., Colona, to DeClercq, Wesley D., trust, Hillsdale; 40.795 acres in Coe Township, farm, Port Byron; $340,638.

Zobrist, Janet M., Colona, to Adams, Patricia J., trust, Cordova; 100 acres in Coe Township, farm, Port Byron; $835,000.

Shilling, Dolores, Moline, to MAC Homes, Bettendorf; 324 15th Ave., East Moline; $43,000.

Mullins, Norma J., Moline, to Gehlken, Lora, Moline; 1910 33rd St., Moline; $139,000.

Webster, Debra J., trust, Fitchburg, Wis., to Gonzalez, Valeria Grace, Rock Island; 1820 42nd St., Rock Island; $97,500.

Garcia, Gema, Moline, to Clemente, Guadalupe Rosas, Rock Island; 2459 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.

Girskis, Paul R. and Jolene F., Bettendorf, to Burgmeier, Ellen, East Moline; 2566 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $210,000.

Degelman, Seth and Amy, Reynolds, to Bartell, Cody R. and Jordan, Reynolds; 307 W. Main St., Reynolds; $95,000.

White, Kim V., Cordova, to Crider, Zachary C., Jr., Rock Island; 463 20th St., East Moline; $7,500.

Slutz, Gary D. and Mary L., Rock Island, to Ditto, Steven Lee, and Cortez-James, Mikyla Ann, East Moline; 2176 10th St. Place, East Moline; $265,000.

Fish, Steven M., Wesby, Wis., to Schneekloth, Chris John, East Moline; 718 1st Ave., East Moline; $85,000.

Hernandez, Karen, Thornton, Colo., to Tete, Tetegan, Rock Island; 1001 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Martin, Charles W. and Judy G., trust, Cambridge, to Udelhofen, Ann, Silvis; 1002 17th Ave., Silvis; $259,900.

Herrera, Norbert, and Castel, Alphonso Joseph, Jr., trust, East Moline, to Chatman, Patricia S., East Moline; 3521 3rd St. C, East Moline; $130,000.

Johnson, Kathleen E., trust, Taylor Ridge, to Barnes, Linda J. and Aubrey, Rock Island; 3405 21st St., Rock Island; $162,000.

Caras, Peter D., trust, Rock Island, to Rock Island Dental Property Holdings, Rock Island; 2334 31st Ave., Rock Island, dental office; $315,000.

Rocha MP Investments, Temecula, Calif., to Zarate, Rosalia, East Moline; 2531 7th Ave., Moline; $29,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to SFR3-070 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 920 22nd St., Rock Island; $79,900.

Shepherd, Tracy, Lynn Center, to Swords, Jeanette, Andalusia; Lot 22 Mississippi Meadows, Andalusia; $6,600.

H&M Global Realty, Bristow, Va., to Munyengabe, Jean Bosco, Rock Island; 824 10th St., Silvis; $190,000.

Ditto, Steven L., East Moline, to Maginn, Matthew A. and Monica A., Rock Island; 2007 7th St., Rock Island; $170,000.

Owl Creek Properties, Bettendorf, to Rosas, Cynthia, Rock Island; 3216 16th Ave., Rock Island; $113,000.

King, Tama D., Silvis, to Williams, Clarence Devon, Silvis; 709 14th St., Silvis; $335,000.

Dennhardt, Eugene G. and Beri L., East Moline, to Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, Illinois City; vacant land, East Moline; $75,500.

Spray Tech Leasing, Rock Island, to K4 Leasing, Rock Island; 8056 40th St. W., land only, Rock Island; $292,500.

Webb, Timothy and Amy, Silvis, to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline; 2508 2nd St., Moline; $101,000.

Palmer, Nicole D., Bettendorf, to Garcia, Marisa, Rock Island; 1538 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $120,900.

Troutwine, Jennifer R., Milan, to Thoren, Nicholas M., Coal Valley; 203 E. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $180,000.

Silvestri, Mark D. Jr. and Maria, Milan, to Wyers, Jacob, Rock Island; 2610 9th St., Rock Island; $80,900.

Mills, Michael C., East Moline, to Simmons, Steven C., Coal Valley; 1516 6th Ave., Rock Island, storage facility; $36,000.

Bruss, Tyler, Hampton, to Puig, Kayli, Rock Island; 2533 19th Ave., Rock Island; $162,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Plano, Texas, to E&E Estates, Sherrard; 4401 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $64,000.

Auldridge, Michael T. and Beverly B., APO, AP, to Sersig, Donna, Rock Island; 4101 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $90,000.

Wardell, William, Rock Island, to Bomfim, Daniel, Hermosa Beach, Calif.; 811 17th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

Schug, Arthur H., Chicago, to Ketelsen, Keith and Lyn, Milan; 16212 River Road N., Cordova; $225,000.

Wegscheid, Edmund L., trust, Moline, to Ferris, Crystal A., trust, Coal Valley; 123 W. 28th Ave., Coal Valley; $350,000.

Banworth, Udelhoven, Dubuque, Iowa, to Khai Properties, Moline; 4602 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $475,000.

Durbin, Michelle R., Silvis, to LeMaster, Alex J., East Moline; 1823 28 1/2 Ave., East Moline; $59,900.

Clayton, Deborah, East Moline, to Carter, Janene, and Love, Timothy, Davenport; 141, 161 & 151-153 Sunshine Lane, land/lot only, Milan; $10,000.

Lopez, Carrie D., Moline, to Eddy, Elyse, Moline; 1923 4th St., Moline; $79,000.

Schneekloth, Christopher J., East Moline, to Johnston, Jessica L., East Moline; 726 1st Ave., East Moline; $63,400.

Burgmeier, Brian and Ellen E., East Moline, to Eastlick, George and Kim, Moline; 1409 29th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Wirfs, Connie R., Winnsboro, S.C., to Clay, Garett J., Hillsdale; 8302 301st St. N., Hillsdale; $195,000.

Cutler, Mark, Aurora, Ill., to Allen, Brianna L., Moline; 2510 10th Ave., Moline; $88,000.

Craig, Michelle M., Moline, to Riley, Saquanta Y., Moline; 433 20th Ave., Moline; $126,250.

Granada, Emmett, Moline, to Cruz, Jesus, Moline; 620, 624 & 626 15th St., Moline; $33,000.

Berry, Janice L., Rock Island, to Hancks, Dereck L., Rock Island; 2106 28th St., Rock Island; $155,000.

Briggs, Todd J. and Kimberly S., East Moline, to Tapia, Nicholas R. and Kimberly M., East Moline; 2820 10th St., East Moline; $173,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to SFR3-070 LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1016 18th Ave., Moline; $73,900.

Roderick, Russell, Jr., estate, Coal Valley, to Sopher, Dakota, Moline; 1401 & 1403 40th St., Rock Island; $6,000.

Reed, Mary Jane, estate, De Soto, Iowa, to Walker, Samuel J. and Christine A., Moline; 5414 11th Ave. B, Moline; $129,900.

Nordav Growth Partners, Davenport, to JPL Properties, Rock Island; 1510 47th Ave., Moline, office; $1,475,000.

Bobb, Harold D., Port Byron, to NJL Chiropractic, Silvis; 813 1st Ave., Silvis; $202,000.

Marzorati, Holly, Milan, to Paprocki, Kevin, Moline; 2903 2nd St., Moline; $270,000.

Crowe, Jeanie, Silvis, to Weipert, Lance Lee, Port Byron; 5419 221st St. N., Port Byron; $216,000.

Raun, Brittany, Moline, to Tinker, Dhevon L., Silvis; 2407 10th St., Silvis; $106,000.

Stephens, Charles E., Moline, to Willits, Candy J., Milan; 513 Bruce Ave., Milan; $246,000.

McNeal, Kurtis W., Sr., Medford, Ore., to McNeal, Chad E. and Ana M., Milan; 244 5th St. E., Milan; $70,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News