Rock Island and Scott counties report new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,442. There are 23 patients hospitalized.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County stands at 89 since the pandemic was announced.

The new cases are one women in her 70s; two women in their 60s; three women in their 50s; four women in their 40s; one woman in her 30s; two women in their 20s; one girl in her teens; one man in his 80s; one man in his 60s; three men in their 50s; one man in his 30s; six men in their 20s; one boy younger than 13.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,905 new COVID-19 cases for the state, bringing the total to 316,423. The state is reporting 8,975 deaths.

The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 51 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 3,471. Scott County also is reporting 29 deaths since the pandemic was announced.

The Iowa Department of Public reported 1,297 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 98,592, with deaths totaling 1,455 since the pandemic was announced.

