Rock Island approves $1.3M in stadium work

ROCK ISLAND – School board members Tuesday approved $1.3 million in Rock Island High School stadium renovations and tapped a firm to create a new strategic plan.

Board members voted to approve a contract with Legat Architects for stadium renovations to include upgraded bathrooms, track and turf, with work slated for completion during the summer of 2020. Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris was absent for the vote.

Board members also voted to hire Legat for a roof replacement at Rock Island Academy, for an estimated cost of $752,000. This project is also slated for completion this summer.

Also Tuesday, board members approved a contract with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, HYA, for $9,975 for strategic planning consultant services. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he consulted with several superintendent colleagues who highly recommended the firm. The district did not have to bid out for this expense because it is a professional service.

Lawrence said it is his hope that HYA will create a five-year plan for the district. He said he is hopeful work will begin by the end of January or the start of February.