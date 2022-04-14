Rock Island Arsenal dedicates health clinic to Black Army medic who saved lives on D-Day

The Rock Island Arsenal's health clinic will now bear the name of a Black U.S. Army combat medical credited with saving countless lives during World Ward II, despite being wounded.

The clinic, located in Building 110 on the Arsenal, provides primary care services to more than 1,940 active-duty soldiers, retirees and family members. It will now be called the Woodson Health Clinic, named for Staff Sgt. Waverly Woodson, who is credited with saving countless lives on June 6, 1944.

"This is a great day for our Arsenal; it's a great day for our Army," Major Gen. Christopher Mohan said. "Today, it is our distinct honor and privilege to name what was simply known as the Rock Island Arsenal Health Clinic for a true American Hero — someone whose heroism has gone unrecognized for far, far too long."

More than 100 U.S. Army personnel and officers, civilians and local officials gathered in Heritage Hall on the Arsenal Thursday morning to honor the legacy of Woodson during a formal ceremony that included members of the U.S. Army band.

Mohan said naming the clinic after Woodson goes toward helping to right a "historic wrong" for racial discrimination and segregation Woodson experienced during his service to the country.

Woodson was a member of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion’s medical team, the only African-American unit to storm Omaha Beach during the Normandy invasion on D-Day. Despite being wounded himself, Woodson treated up to 200 injured soldiers for 30 hours that day, removing bullets, setting broken bones, administering blood plasma and dressing wounds. He also reportedly saved four British soldiers from drowning, pulling them from the rough surf and administering CPR.

As a result of his heroic actions, Woodson was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal and he was nominated for the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Woodson also was a member of the Army 1st Infantry Division. Established in 1917 during WWI, it is the oldest continuously serving division in the Regular Army.

"Sergeant Woodson did not consider skin color on the battlefield," Mohan said. "He did not consider who he was treating during his historic acts under withering (gun) fire on Omaha Beach. What he did was undervalued and underappreciated. Yet, the courage he displayed was of such magnitude, that it simply could not be ignored forever.

"We will try to make right by Waverly Woodson and give him his due by naming this clinic for him and dedicating it to his memory," Mohan said. "What Waverly Woodson did on D-Day must never be forgotten."

Woodson's son, Stephen Woodson, traveled from Maryland to attend the ceremony in person. His 94-year-old mother, Joann Woodson, stayed behind, but Army personnel said they would provide a recording for her to watch later of the ceremony honoring her late husband.

"It is truly overwhelming. My father right now is living vicariously through me," Woodson said. "This is truly the culmination of his medical career. He was honored to be a member of the 1st Army. I can't tell you how much this means to our family."

Woodson said it took years before he fully realized the enormity of D-Day in history, his father's role in WWII and the impact he had on so many lives.

"He was somewhat reclusive, as many WWII vets were until their later stages of life," Woodson said. "But he was also very, very active with telling me a lot of the stories he participated in. It's truly unbelievable. He was a first-class gentleman and he always had a dedication to his dream.

"A lot of things that he participated in, I didn't know about through most of my adult life," Woodson said. "He was very, very proud to be a member and have served in the 1st Army. He spoke of that often. We still have his 1st Army uniform, it's hanging in my mom's closet, that's how important it was to him."

Keynote speaker Retired Lieutenant General Thomas James said he was honored to participate in the dedication ceremony.

"I am honored to have been in the same Army with Waverly 'Woody' Woodson, and to wear that (1st Army) Blockade patch" James said.

