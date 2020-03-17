You are the owner of this article.
Rock Island Arsenal employees working remotely when possible
Rock Island Arsenal employees working remotely when possible

Arsenal sign

This is the Rock Island gate entrance to the Arsenal. 

 FILE

Various U.S. Army commands are allowing employees to work remotely from the Rock Island Arsenal in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Rhys Fullerlove, director of public affairs for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, said that began in recent days and he personally was working remotely Tuesday.

Other recent actions taken at the Arsenal include maximizing “social distancing if people have to be at work, keeping conference rooms down to six (people) or less,” Fullerlove said.

Each command started taking its own measures last week.

Telework, or working from home, has been an option for U.S. Army employees for five to six years, Fullerlove said.

The U.S. Army will provide further updates to Arsenal workers, including how long teleworking, when possible, will be in effect, Fullerlove said Tuesday afternoon.

