Rock Island Arsenal honors Americal Army Division with monument

A new monument fills a space along the Rock Island National Cemetary's Memorial Walkway, honoring an Army division deployed only three times during unique periods since its creation.
Members of the Americal, or 23rd Infantry, Division came together at Rock Island Arsenal this month to witness the unveiling of the monument commemorating the division.
"Our veterans are owed all the recognition and appreciation that we have to offer — yet, when balanced in the scales, it cannot help but to fall far short of what they offered us, gave us, and willingly sacrificed for us," said Col. Heather Carlisle during a speech at the unveiling.
Carlisle is assigned to the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.
Assisting in the ceremony were 97-year-old World War II veteran Walter Lehman of West Branch and 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran Lyle Peterson of Davenport, both former service members in the division.
The Americal Division has been activated only three times since it banded during World War II for operations in the jungles of the Southwest Pacific. Its next deployment was in the Panama Canal Zone during the Cold War, then Vietnam. It hasn't been activated since its deactivation in November 1971, Peterson said.
Fifteen of the division's members are Medal of Honor recipients.
Among the crowd of around 75 were members of Peterson's squad. Peterson, a corporal in the division, served from August 1969 to August 1970 in Vietnam. The group has kept in touch and visited over the years, but this was a special occasion.
"It's always enjoyable to visit with them," Peterson said.
This event was a long time coming, Peterson said. After he heard about the Americal Legacy Foundation creating monuments to commemorate the division, he reached out to Rock Island Arsenal to see if the group could place one in the national cemetery. From there it took a year-and-a-half to get everything in order, and the monument was placed in November 2020.
It would be almost a year before it could be dedicated though, and the ceremony was held Sept. 8. Also in attendance were Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and the division's historian, Les Hines.
"I was tickled to death," Peterson said about finally holding the ceremony. "We'd been waiting, and waiting and waiting. The ceremony went real well, I was pleased."